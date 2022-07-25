ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Woman killed in East Peoria motorcycle crash is ID'd

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tazewell County coroner has identified an East Peoria woman killed in a Friday night...

www.wcbu.org

wcbu.org

Man killed in Fulton County officer-involved shooting identified

Illinois State Police have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting near Table Grove as Jeremiah C. Jones, 38. Two Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jones, who was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, on Monday evening. During an encounter just before 10 p.m., Jones reportedly...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Crash in Chestnut leaves 1 dead

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton woman is dead after a crash in Logan County. According to the Logan County Coroner, Cheyenna A. Lane, 24, of Clinton died Monday, July 25 at 8:33 a.m. after a crash involving a semi on 1100th Street and 2175th Avenue in Chestnut. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman killed when plane crashed in Illinois pool identified

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
CENTRALIA, IL
wgel.com

Two Fatal Vehicle Crashes, One Fatal Airplane Crash

Two fatal crashes occurred over the weekend. The first, which was Friday, July 22nd, happened around 7:25 PM and left one individual deceased and one injured. Illinois State Police report 34 year old Daniel Adams, of Gillespie, was westbound on Rt. 16, approximately a quarter-mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt, when his van veered off the road and struck and embankment and tree. The passenger, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Bloomington woman dead after being struck by car in Ogallala

OGALLALA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel when he hit a mother and daughter. The juvenile was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Blazer down the 1800 block of Stagecoach Trail, Ogallala, NE. 61-year-old Patricia O’Meara and her 28-year-old daughter Katelyn Einck, were walking down the dirt road when the juvenile hit them with his car.
OGALLALA, NE
1470 WMBD

ISP: Fulton County deputies shot, killed suspect

TABLE GROVE, Ill. – Fulton County Sheriffs Deputies are believed to have shot and killed a suspect Monday night, so now an Illinois State Police investigation has begun. State troopers say it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near Table Grove. Deputies were looking for a man wanted on...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man killed in car-vs-wheelchair collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday that a 68-year-old man from Springfield died last week after his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car. The collision happened on Clear Lake Avenue last Wednesday. County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as Terry Tippett and said he died from multiple blunt […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Fulton County

TABLE GROVE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Fulton County Monday. According to an ISP press release, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office called ISP to investigate after deputies shot a man who they said pointed a gun at them.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Galesburg shooting leaves man dead

PEORIA, Ill. – A Galesburg man who was shot during an incident at a local bar has since lost his life. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Gregory Tucker, 33, was pronounced brain dead at a Peoria hospital later Sunday afternoon. Galesburg Police were called to the Grand Tap...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Victim identified after Friday night motorcycle accident

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of a motorcycle accident in the westbound lanes of Route 24 east of the McClugage Bridge late Friday night has been identified. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Christine Arnold, 57, of East Peoria, died from craniocervical injuries due to the crash, according to preliminary autopsy findings.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after chase, stolen gun discovered

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they arrested a man wanted on a warrant, after he allegedly fled from officers and tried to toss a stolen handgun. Police say it started around 8:30 Tuesday night on Northeast Adams. Officers say Tyrone Dillon, 19, fled from officers, but was arrested a short time later near Wayne and Adams. Those officers allegedly also discovered a discarded firearm reported stolen from Milwaukee.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested for shots fired in Bloomington Tuesday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old from Normal has been taken into custody after shots were fired in Bloomington Tuesday evening. Bloomington police reported to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive at 6:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police investigating shots-fired incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a shots-fired incident was reported to them on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Douglas Street just before 11 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. They found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but no injuries were reported to them.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies in Illinois plane crash

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. coroner: Man dies in surgery after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a man who died after being shot. In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 22-year-old Tiebryis R. May “was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot trauma during surgical intervention” at a hospital. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Day said preliminary autopsy findings indicated […]
DECATUR, IL
cilfm.com

Plane crash kills one near Centralia

A Central Illinois woman was killed Saturday afternoon when a plane she occupied crashed into an above ground pool in Centralia. Police say Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Peoria was a passenger in a 1948 Beechcraft A35 that crashed on Woods Lane, northeast of Centralia. The pilot, Glenn Rossi, also of Peoria, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CENTRALIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in pedestrian crash in Nebraska

A Bloomington woman was killed and her mother is hospitalized following a crash in Nebraska on Sunday when they were hit while walking on a dirt road. According to media reports, Katelyn Einck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Ogallala in southwestern Nebraska. Einck’s mother, 61-year-old...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Bloomington woman arrested after bank robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Bloomington has been arrested after a bank robbery that happened on Monday. April Mench, 35, was arrested without incident at a hotel near the robbery scene. A search of her hotel room revealed a large amount of money. Mench is accused of committing a robbery at a bank […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL

