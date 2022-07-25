Woman killed in East Peoria motorcycle crash is ID'd

Two fatal crashes occurred over the weekend. The first, which was Friday, July 22nd, happened around 7:25 PM and left one individual deceased and one injured. Illinois State Police report 34 year old Daniel Adams, of Gillespie, was westbound on Rt. 16, approximately a quarter-mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt, when his van veered off the road and struck and embankment and tree. The passenger, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JERSEY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO