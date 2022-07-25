Jennifer Tilly Channels Norma Desmond in 'Chucky' Season 2 Image

Summer is known for hot weather, beach adventures, and childhood family vacations. Those of a certain age may also have another perennial association in mind: wedding season. Whether not interested in marriage, in casual relationships, or still figuring things out romantically, the pressure to tie the knot is palpable for the not married at this time of year. Attending wedding after wedding can be a daunting and emotionally draining task. It can be a fiscally draining one as well, especially if you are part of the wedding party. A study done by Wedding Wire noted that the estimated average cost of being a bridesmaid is $1200 for each wedding. Given all this, it's certainly understandable that many people are uncomfortable with wedding season and choose to avoid it if possible. Sometimes a super-involved parent can be comforting in this situation, as people can sit back and have their parents arrange their matches for them. Other times, it can be an unwelcome imposition. Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy film Wedding Season explores just this premise.

