Ben Foster Is a Real-Life Warrior in the Trailer for 'Medieval'

By Erick Massoto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction company The Avenue released the trailer for Medieval, an epic movie that tells the real story of kings, warriors, faith, and political beliefs. If there’s one thing we can say in favor of Game of Thrones, is that the HBO series heightened most people’s interest for medieval stories whose layers...

