Five Detroit Lakes residents injured in Highway 59 crash Monday

Visitation will be Monday August 1, from 5 to 7:00 PM at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue Tuesday August 2, from 10 to 11:00 AM followed by a 11:00 AM Funeral Service at David-Donehower Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Gordon “Gordy” Marvin Gilbertson, 90, a resident of Detroit Lakes was born April 9, 1932 in Skree Township in Clay County, MN, the son of Theodore and Mabel (Anderson) Gilbertson. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022 at Pelican Landing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He grew up in the Barnesville and Pelican Rapids area and attended country school. As a young man Gordon farmed, and worked in Moorhead at a chicken processing plant and the Moorhead Creamery. Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea receiving his honorable discharge in 1955. Gordon was married to Marlene Paepke and they had two children together. They lived in Huron, SD and Wadena, MN. Marlene passed away in 1963 and Gordon moved to Detroit Lakes. Gordon married Dorothy (Erickson) Vogt in 1968 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Detroit Lakes. Gordon worked as an electrical lineman serving as foreman for the city of Detroit Lakes retiring in 1992. Gordon liked to go hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and playing bingo. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling around the United States, fishing trips to Canada, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Gordon is survived by his children: Pamela Vogt, Stephen (Eva) Vogt, Paul Vogt, Donna (Mark) Moffett, Jim (Heidi) Gilbertson, Tammy Gilbertson; grandchildren: Billy, James, Lorena, Brandon, Megan, Jason, Katherine, Casey, Paul, Chelci, Kody, Levi, Izaak; 20 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters: Myrtle Kittelson, Gladys (Dick) Hammill, Dorothy (Larry) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives: Dorothy Gilbertson and Marlene Gilbertson; parents: Theodore and Mabel Gilbertson; children: Chad and Lisa in infancy; siblings: Ruth Kloeppel, Oscar Gilbertson, Thora Theisen, Alice Moench, Evelyn Anderson, Charles Gilbertson, Lawrence Gilbertson, Jerome Gilbertson.

