EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma City area police are looking for the man they say initiated CPR on an Edmond Motorcycle Sergeant in a deadly crash last week. At just 38 years old, Sgt. C.J. Nelson, became the first Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty. Nelson was involved in a multi-vehicle crash while on his motorcycle July 19.

EDMOND, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO