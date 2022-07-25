ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood from umbilical cords may help treat genetic conditions, cancers

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Doctors from Mayo Clinic in La Crosse say blood from a newborn’s umbilical cord could help others.

The blood contains stem cells that can be used to treat specific genetic conditions, along with some cancers.

That could save lives, but it’s not always simple making it happen.

“If you’ve got a sick first-degree relative like an older child with certain cancers and the experts are saying we’d love cord blood on the other child, do it. That’s a different ball game. But it’s going to be expensive, insurance doesn’t cover it,” said Mayo Clinic Health System neonatologist Dr. Dennis Costakos.

Mayo Clinic and other researchers are continuing to study cord blood to fully understand its potential uses.

