ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

RenaissanceRe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Monday reported a loss of $316.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pitney Bowes Shares Drop As Q2 Earnings Falls Short

Pitney Bowes Inc PBI reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $871.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $897.97 million. Global Ecommerce revenue fell 6% Y/Y to $394 million, Presort services increased 3% to $139 million, and SendTech Solutions declined 2% to $339 million. Total costs and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Aon's Earnings: A Preview

Aon AON is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53. Aon bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Pembroke#Automated Insights#Rnr
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Carrier Global Q2 Earnings

Carrier Global CARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrier Global beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $229.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold EGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eldorado Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Eldorado Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Arbor Realty Trust's Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust ABR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arbor Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Community Health Systems CYH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Health Systems missed estimated earnings by 3700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.52 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $73.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Diana Shipping Q2 Earnings

Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $27.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fortis: Q2 Earnings Insights

Fortis FTS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortis missed estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $540.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q2 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group beat estimated earnings by 0.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was down $240.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hertz Shares Surge Post Mixed Q2 Results

Vehicle rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ reported second-quarter revenue growth of 25% year-over-year to $2.34 billion, missing the consensus of $2.39 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.22 (-52% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.18. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA increased by 20% Y/Y to $764 million, and margin contracted by 100...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Evans Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Evans Bancorp EVBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evans Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 13.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $104 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy