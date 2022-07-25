ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island man arrested for sex trafficking of a minor

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after police said he tried to make sexual contact with a minor. According to Grand Island Police, Dakota Jackson,...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested after threatening woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested by police, after he brandished a knife and threatened a female employee of Smoker Friendly. Police say 64 year-old Ronald Lee confronted the employee and pulled out a knife. That’s when the employee called police because she felt threatened....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Loss of Grand Island Police Investigator Christopher Marcello

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own following the unexpected death of investigator Christopher Marcello. The department said with heavy hearts, the 42-year-old died of natural causes this week, leaving them before his time. Marcello began his career...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man arrested on drug distribution charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Friday. Just before noon, a Kearney Police officers stopped a vehicle for speeding at 25th Street and 5th Avenue. A K-9 sniffed out drugs in the vehicle. Officers discovered drugs, including meth, inside the...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested on multiple charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested 19-year-old Dairi Zuleta-Anzora on Monday, after he was found with a generous amount of marijuana, paraphernalia, and money. According to police, officers contacted Zuleta-Anzora and discovered he had a suspended license. They then smelled the odor of marijuana on his person,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man arrested on drug, gun charges

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was arrested after police found drugs and a gun in his vehicle overnight. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hastings Police said a patrol officer observed 35-year-old Ryan Kitchen-Ingram driving in the 200 block of east B Street. The officer recognized the driver and knew...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen accused of victimizing five girls faces trial in adult court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager accused of victimizing five young girls now faces trial in adult court. Israel Trautman, 18, was arrested after Grand Island investigators found dozens of sexually explicit pictures on his cell phone and electronic devices. An arrest affidavit lists five girls as victims, two of which were 14 years old, the other victims were 13, 17 and 18.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man convicted of assault for fight with probation officer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will be sentenced in September after a fight with his probation officer. According to officials, 35-year-old Shawn Smith was convicted last week of misdemeanor Third Degree Assault and DUI. He’ll be sentenced in September. Court records indicated that Smith was in a...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Jackson
KSNB Local4

Elderly victim scammed out of $16,000

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are reporting that a man was robbed of $16,200 via a phone scam. According to the report, the man was called by someone pretending to be from his bank, informing him of something wrong with his account. Then a second phone call pretended to be Marshals, coming to collect on the discrepancy.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

York man accused of dealing exceptionally hazardous drug

YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York, has been formally charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug and possession of a controlled substance, after being found asleep in front of a local business. According to court documents, the York Police Department was contacted by a York County Sheriff’s...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested in Grand Island with large amount of meth

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were arrested in Grand Island over the weekend, for what police would call a large amount of meth and other drug paraphernalia. According to police Seth Hansen, 29, of Grand Island and Erin Malone, 25, of Hastings, were arrested early Sunday morning on East 15th Street and North Vine Street following a traffic stop.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Island Man#Ashley Park#Neb#Violent Crime#Grand Island Police#Dakota
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A California man has died following a crash early Thursday morning on I-80 west of Grand Island. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 310 eastbound – two miles west of the Grand Island Highway 281 exit.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stopped on I-80 after accident east of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Part of Interstate 80 is closed near Grand Island after an accident near the Alda exit. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The Department of Transportation said the interstate is shut down for a seven-mile stretch between exits 305 and 312. No details on the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

I-80 fully open after crash near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Interstate 80 has been reopened following a crash that closed the eastbound lanes near Alda earlier in the morning. The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. near Exit 312, just west of Grand Island. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of I-80...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Vandals sought after damaging vehicles at YNT office

YORK – Two males are being sought by the York Police Department after vandalizing four vehicles in the parking lot at the York News-Times offices. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m., that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the two vehicles and a review of surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNB Local4

St. Mary's Parish Festival Set For Saturday

Cases are on the rise in both the South Heartland and the Central District, and when looking at the bigger picture, health department directors are saying that if the trend continues, we’re in for yet another surge in cases this fall. Administrators from across the state are gathered in...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island summer reading program wrapping up

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island public library’s summer reading program is wrapping up this week, and on Thursday they held the final story and craft time. Attendees got the chance to listen to stories about sharks and those who study them, then were able to make their own sharks out of newspaper during the craft time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island roadways set to get influx of funding

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island roadways are set to get a large influx of funds both immediately and years down the road. The immediate funds will go towards repairs of the Eddy Street underpass. Back in 2021 the project was awarded for over $1.3 million, but the city...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy