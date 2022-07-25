Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
Ford Motor Company F is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close today (July 27). The heavily beaten-down stock was trading more than 3% higher heading into the event but remains down over 50% from the Jan. 13, 52-week high of $25.87. When the legacy-turning-electric vehicle...
Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $45.30 million from the same...
Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd ASX reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to NT$160.4 billion ($5.46 billion), beating the consensus of $5.08 billion. ATM net revenues were NT$95 billion, up by 20% Y/Y, and EMS net revenues were NT$66.2 billion, up by 34.7% Y/Y. Net Revenues from Packaging...
Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $27.50 million from the same...
TriMas TRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TriMas reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $18.69 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
MYR Group MYRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MYR Group reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $58.54 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Old Republic Intl ORI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Republic Intl beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $5.00 million from...
Antero Midstream AM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Columbus McKinnon CMCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Columbus McKinnon beat estimated earnings by 16.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $6.82 million from the same...
Orion Gr Hldgs ORN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $48.70 million from...
ASE Technology Holding Co ASX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ASE Technology Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 23.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.247 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $913.00...
Five9 FIVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Five9 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18. Five9 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
