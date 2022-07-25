PUBLIC NOTICE TOWNSHIP OF TEANECK NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE AT AUCTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the parcels of land, as more particular set forth on the Schedule annexed hereto, located within the Township of Teaneck, shall be offered for public sale at auction to the highest bidder on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 11 AM on a Township of Teaneck ZOOM Meeting – Login Information & the full Public Notice are available on the township website – www.teanecknj.gov

SCHEDULE OF PARCELS TO BE OFFERED FOR SALE

Parcel No.: 1

Block: 5612

Lot: 11

Street Address: 1466 Endicott Terrace

Minimum Price: $185,000

When: Aug 2, 2022 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Public Auction for Sale of Vacant Township Parcel | 1466 Endicott Terrace; B: 5612 L: 11

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84039846288 Passcode: 771186

Or One tap mobile : US: +13017158592,,84039846288#,,,,*771186# or +13126266799,,84039846288#,,,,*771186#

*Bidders wishing to bid at the public auction must first register with the Township Clerk by submitting a bidder’s registration form setting form their name, address, telephone number, email address and identifying the parcel or parcels on which they wish to bid. With respect to the parcel on which the bidder wishes to bid, the registration form must be accompanied with a deposit in the form of a certified check, a cashier’s check from a bank authorized to do business in the State of New Jersey, or a United States Postal money order, in an amount equal to 10% of the minimum price for each parcel upon which the bidder wishes to bid. Registration forms are available in the office of the Township Clerk during regular business hours and via email – clerk@teanecknj.gov . Registration forms and bid deposits must be received by the Township Clerk’s office on or before 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Any person who is not registered may not submit a bid at the public sale at auction. Bid deposits of the unsuccessful bidders shall be returned within 10 days after confirmation of the sale by the Township Council.