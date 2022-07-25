ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers: Man got off motorcycle, punched person at Carroll Co. intersection

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. 

FINKSBURG, Md. — Troopers are looking for a man accused of getting off his motorcycle and punching a person at a Carroll County intersection.

Maryland State Police said that while stopped at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Emory Road in Finksburg, a man got off his motorcycle and punched a person who was seated in his truck. That person was taken to the Carroll Hospital.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on June 22.

The man, who was driving a red and white sport style motorcycle, is facing second degree assault.

Police are looking for a white man, about 25 years old, with a moustache, wearing a full face helmet without a face shield and dark-colored gloves.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-386-3000.

guest
2d ago

It is interesting to note that when the perpetrator is black they seldom mention that fact. Different story when they’re white. Just saying.

Schiavoni1974
2d ago

ok. so what did the driver do to get socked in the face... prolly deserved it.

