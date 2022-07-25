Troopers: Man got off motorcycle, punched person at Carroll Co. intersection

FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car.

FINKSBURG, Md. — Troopers are looking for a man accused of getting off his motorcycle and punching a person at a Carroll County intersection.

Maryland State Police said that while stopped at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Emory Road in Finksburg, a man got off his motorcycle and punched a person who was seated in his truck. That person was taken to the Carroll Hospital.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on June 22.

The man, who was driving a red and white sport style motorcycle, is facing second degree assault.

Police are looking for a white man, about 25 years old, with a moustache, wearing a full face helmet without a face shield and dark-colored gloves.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-386-3000.