Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Receives More Doses Of Monkeypox Vaccine As Disease Continues To Spread In US

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has received more doses of the monkeypox vaccine as the disease continues to spread in the United States. The U.S. has seen a tenfold increase in cases over the past month. Now, Philadelphia is taking steps to try and turn this trend around.

Philadelphia health authorities say the monkeypox vaccine is now available at select health care clinics. They’re at Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia Fight, Presbyterian hospital, Drexel Partnership and Penn Medicine.

As of Friday, nearly 2,900 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., reaching almost every state. Two cases are in children.

But for now, U.S. health officials are stopping short of calling the spread a public health emergency.

Meanwhile, a British patient is sharing his story and said doctors did not treat it as an emergency despite the excruciating pain.

He remembered talking to a nurse.

“I remembered clearly that I cried on the phone to her saying that I think that I’m going to die because I can’t eat, I can’t drink, I can’t even swallow my own spit,” Harun Tulunay, who’s recovered from monkeypox, said. “I am just very tired, just laying down and nothing is happening.’

Tulunay was able to get admitted to the hospital and has now recovered.

#Monkeypox
