ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paul Sorvino remembered: Mira Sorvino, John Stamos, Alec Baldwin and more honor the 'Goodfellas' actor dead at 83

By Wonderwall.com Editors
wonderwall.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother wise guy is gone. Paul Sorvino, who famously starred in "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order," passed away, wife Dee Dee Sorvino announced on July 25....

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Mira Sorvino Speaks out Following Father Paul Sorvino's Death

Paul Sorvino's daughter Mira Sorvino paid tribute to the late star on Monday following the Goodfellas actor's death. He was 83. Mira, 54, famously thanked Sorvino when she accepted her Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1996, bringing her father to tears in one of the best moments of an Oscars ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino

Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Paul Sorvino
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Paul Sorvino, Prolific Goodfellas Actor and Tony Nominee, Dead at 83

Paul Sorvino has died. He was 83 years old. The prolific actor died Monday morning with wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, according to a release. Paul, who is the father of actors Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, "passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years," the release reveals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Kate Moss opens up about bad experience shooting her iconic Calvin Klein ads with 'macho' Mark Wahlberg, plus more news

Kate Moss opens up about feeling objectified, 'vulnerable' on 1992 shoot. The Calvin Klein ad campaign that made Kate Moss a household name in the early '90s also left her feeling "completely" objectified, "vulnerable and scared," the supermodel said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 over the weekend. She also said she credits her campaign costar, Mark Wahlberg, with stirring up a lot of those ugly feelings. Asked about the now iconic 1992 photos, which show Kate wearing only jeans as she straddled "Marky Mark," as he was then known, Kate admitted she has "not very good memories" about working with the star. "He was very macho and it was all about him," she shared on "Desert Island Discs" (via The Independent). "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model." Kate said she was suffering from "severe anxiety" before she even got to the first day on the job. "I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said. The attitude of the designer and his team certainly didn't help. "They played on my vulnerability," Kate asserted, adding that "Calvin loved" her teenaged youth and innocence. In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, Kate said the prospect of "straddling this buff guy" for the shoot made her feel like she wasn't herself. "I didn't like it. … I thought I was going to die," she said at the time. Asked about his interactions with Kate for the brand in 2020, Mark asked the Guardian, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?" Once he was filled in on her reaction to working with him, Mark acknowledged he "was probably a little rough around the edges" at the time. "But I've seen her and said hello," he added. "I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy