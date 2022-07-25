ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi drops attorney investigating welfare abuse

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oo4kF_0gsOurue00
1 of 2

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor investigating millions in misspent welfare dollars in Mississippi has been dropped from the case by the state agency that hired him.

The state Department of Human Resources will find a new lawyer to replace Brad Pigott, a former U.S. attorney recruited roughly a year ago to help recoup $77 million in welfare funds identified by the state auditor.

The decision to remove Pigott as lead attorney in the civil case was first reported by Mississippi Today, a nonprofit digital news operation that has reported extensively on the welfare scandal. Pigott said he was fired about a week after he filed a subpoena for records from the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation.

Pigott was seeking records related to $5 million in welfare money the university foundation received to build a volleyball stadium, and included communications between the foundation and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

“All I did, and I believe all that caused me to be terminated from representing the department or having anything to do with the litigation, was to try to get the truth about all of that,” Pigott told Mississippi Today.

Shad White, Mississippi’s state auditor, has said the welfare fraud his office uncovered amounts to the state’s largest public corruption case in two decades. He criticized the decision to drop Pigott.

“Firing Pigott is a mistake,” White posted Saturday on Twitter. He added: “Pigott worked well with my office, communicating regularly with us about the status of the case and how we could share information.”

Robert Anderson, executive director of the Department of Human Services, said in a statement that Pigott’s contract expires at the end of July and won’t be renewed, news outlets reported.

In a statement, Anderson said Pigott had filed “an extensive subpoena” seeking records from the athletic foundation “without any prior discussion” with Human Services officials.

“Attorneys represent clients, and MDHS is the client in this case,” Anderson said. “I hope I don’t need to explain that an attorney needs to remain in close communication with his client at all times.”

Mississippi Today reported that Pigott sent a draft copy of the subpoena via email to both the Attorney General’s Office and the welfare agency’s general counsel before he filed it.

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, asked the Justice Department to investigate Bryant in connection with the welfare fraud case.

The congressman’s request came after a defendant in the case said in a court document that she steered $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of Bryant. The former governor, a Republican, has denied the accusations.

The allegation was made by Nancy New, who pleaded guilty in April along with her son, Zachary New, to charges of misusing public money. The mother and son, who ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi, have agreed to testify against others.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and has repaid the money. He has said that he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds, and has denied the auditor’s allegations that he was paid for events he didn’t attend.

Comments / 30

Becky Austin
2d ago

guess that means we can all steal the identities of dead welfare recipients and get 3 or four checks a month...that's taxpayer money...try to hide some of your tax money and not pay ,,,see what happens

Reply
24
mother Teresa
2d ago

That's why some people don't get but $20 monthly. because the people in office giving it too unnecessary cause. what happen to feed the children. not fundraising

Reply(1)
14
longhrdberddbass
2d ago

The rich and connected have never been bound by the same laws as the working class,

Reply(2)
37
Related
Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can't question state senator

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent in November’s election for lieutenant governor. McBurney said during a hearing last week that Willis’ decision to host the fundraiser was...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Shad White
Person
Phil Bryant
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Search continues for missing 20-year-old Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. — The search continues for 20-year-old Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, who has now been missing for 10 days. Lee was last seen on the morning of July 8 after leaving the Campus Walk Apartments dressed in "a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers," according to authorities.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Welfare Fraud#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Mississippi Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Missing Tuscaloosa Woman Found Safe in Mississippi Saturday

A Tuscaloosa woman who has been missing for more than a week is safe in Mississippi, police said Saturday. The 30-year-old woman's family had not heard from her since July 14th, when she reportedly boarded a bus to Jackson, Mississippi with a man who returned to Tuscaloosa without her Monday.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy