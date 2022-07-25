ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard crash kills 82-year-old pedestrian

By Pamplin Media Group
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
A driver struck and killed Procoro Hidalgo-Lazaro as he walked across Southwest Gaarde Street Saturday evening.

An 82-year-old Tigard man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Southwest Gaarde Street on Saturday evening, July 23, according to police.

Tigard police reported that a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee struck and killed Procoro Hidalgo-Lazaro as he crossed the street, west of Highway 99W, at about 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hidalgo-Lazaro was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The driver of the Jeep reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is not facing charges at this time.

Investigators don't believe speed or impairment played a part in the fatal crash, but the glare of the sun may have been a contributing factor.

Both the Tigard police and the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate the crash.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is a multi-agency team of specially trained law enforcement officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, local police departments, and the Washington County District Attorney's Office. The team investigates and reconstructs traffic crashes that may result in the prosecution of felony assault or manslaughter charges.

