Indianapolis, IN

VP Harris meets with state lawmakers on abortion as political violence continues

By Kayla Gaskins
KFOX 14
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) – The battle over abortion continues state by state. Indiana is front and center this week. On Monday Vice-President Kamala Harris visited lawmakers in Indianapolis as they debated abortion rights. Hoosier Republicans attempting to block most abortions in their state. Democrats pushing back. “The people at...

kfoxtv.com

BET

Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights

As the debate over abortion and the right to privacy continues, Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, claims people aren’t concerned about abortion rights. Speaking at an event for farmers in Georgia, he was asked if the abortion ban in Georgia would impact his election....
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Republicans block bill to protect women who travel to other states for abortions

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill Thursday that would protect the rights of women to travel to other states to access abortion care legally. The author of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, requested consent to quickly pass the legislation but met resistance from Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who objected on behalf of Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kamala Harris
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

The push for abortion lawmaking after ‘Dobbs’ is unique, legal experts say

The end of nationwide abortion protections has been met with a wave of calls from lawmakers and governors in at least a dozen states for special legislative sessions that would reshape the state-by-state patchwork of laws that now govern abortion in the U.S. “I haven’t seen so many states focusing their attention so quickly on […] The post The push for abortion lawmaking after ‘Dobbs’ is unique, legal experts say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Deseret News

This Florida synagogue is using religious freedom to challenge abortion restrictions

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Two weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an effort to use religious freedom law to challenge abortion restrictions was already underway. On June 10, a Florida synagogue filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s 15-week abortion ban, arguing that the policy interferes with the Jewish community’s ability to practice its faith.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge […] The post Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Wednesday put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution, ruling that the attorney general had prematurely calculated the date when the ban should take effect. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick sided with the state’s only abortion clinic, the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, that Attorney General Drew Wrigley “prematurely attempted to execute” the trigger language. The clinic had argued that a 30-day clock should not have started until the U.S. Supreme Court issued its certified judgment on Tuesday. “Therefore the Court finds a temporary restraining order appropriate at this time,” Romanick wrote. The ban had been set to take effect on Thursday. Shortly after the ruling, Wrigley said he was heading to the North Dakota Legislative Council’s office to drop off another certification of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe vs. Wade. He did not comment about the judge’s order.
FARGO, ND
