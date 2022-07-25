Town of Blowing Rock lifts water restrictions

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Shelby, or near Polkville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Shelby, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Lattimore, Kingstown, Ellenboro, Mooresboro and Casar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
