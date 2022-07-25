ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

Town of Blowing Rock lifts water restrictions

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Blowing Rock has announced that voluntary water restrictions...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taylorsville Times

Officials discuss NC 127 widening project

The NC Hwy. 127 widening project and a proposed “swap” with the City of Hickory were discussed at a meeting with NC Department of Transportation Division 12 Engineer Mark Stafford on Monday, July 25. Alexander County Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Marty Pennell, and Kent Herman were in attendance, along with members of the Alexander County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner, and interested citizens.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Work resumes on Sugar Hill Bridge project in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After an extended delay, construction has resumed on the Sugar Hill bridge over Interstate 40 in McDowell County. Back in March, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported that the contractor working on the $12.3 million project had defaulted on the contract, placing the project on hold until a new contractor could be hired.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blowing Rock, NC
Blowing Rock, NC
Government
lakenormanpublications.com

New owner reopens Lake Norman restaurant after nearly five-year closure

SHERRILLS FORD – A staple along the shores of Lake Norman, Horsefeathers Roadhouse has reopened under new ownership nearly five years since shutting its doors in 2018. New owner Dane Douglas considered the venture before the previous owners shut it down, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, four years later, he’s able to dedicate the time needed to bring the well-known bar and grill back to life.
RESTAURANTS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 329 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morganton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Morganton, St. Stephens, Longview, Valdese, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs and Rutherford College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tank#Last Updated
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boomer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Stony Point, Love Valley, Hiddenite, Vashti, Ellendale, Scotts and Millersville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Rutherford County in western North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Shelby, or near Polkville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Shelby, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Lattimore, Kingstown, Ellenboro, Mooresboro and Casar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Granite Falls three-vehicle crash kills one

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A moped driver is dead following a crash in Granite Falls Wednesday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called around 10:45 p.m. to U.S. 321 close to the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard. A Tao moped, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Elantra...
GRANITE FALLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Statesville Record & Landmark

Wreck on Interstate 40 in Iredell claims life of 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit. Trooper J.M. Crouch of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Rodney Forner was driving west on I-40 when his 2003 Subaru Outback ran off the road to the right, went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged weeks after motorcycle chase in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies recently charged a man following a chase along Highway 70. Deputies said 35-year-old Jonathan Trey Sloan was charged with Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle. On July 7, deputies said they tried...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Crime Stoppers seeks help with attempted larceny/robbery at Boone Greenway Trail entrance

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:. On July 26, 2022, around 3:15 p.m., Boone Police officers responded to a robbery at the Boone Greenway Trail entrance on Deerfield Road. The suspect assaulted the victim and then attempted to steal the victim’s car. The suspect then fled the scene on foot toward State Farm Road and the victim pursued him. The suspect assaulted the victim again and continued to flee. The suspect was described as a young Hispanic male with dark hair and an average build.
BOONE, NC
Mount Airy News

Wright, Fleming to marry in November

Tony and Daphne Wright of Lowgap announce the engagement of their son, Casey Gray Wright, of Lowgap, to Megan Fleming of Mount Airy. Casey is a graduate of NC State University and is employed by Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center. Megan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is also employed at Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: 3 arrested in connection with meth trafficking ring in Burke, Caldwell counties

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Burke and Caldwell counties, deputies said Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 19, Caldwell County deputies stopped and arrested Eric Dale Jones and Roy Sheldon Morris as they were driving through Sawmills, North Carolina. Narcotic agents saw them at a known meth dealers house in Burke County.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy