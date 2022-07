A Colleton County man has been denied bond after he allegedly his wife and son shot to death. James Holmes, of Walterboro, is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He surrendered to deputies on Saturday, July 23rd, in an area described as being a “short distance from the crime scene,” according to Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO