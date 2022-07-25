ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A Free Market Solution for Women’s Healthcare

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that women’s health and reproductive rights have dominated national debates. While always important issues, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade has ensured that they will continue to take center stage in political campaigns for years to...

times-herald.com

The Associated Press

Deal on Capitol Hill could ease seniors' health costs

A deal on Capitol Hill that could cut prescription drug costs for millions of Medicare beneficiaries was cautiously cheered by older Americans and their advocates Thursday even as many worried it might never come to fruition. The health care and climate agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin includes landmark provisions that could help senior citizens, including a cap on out-of-pocket Medicare drug costs and a requirement that the government negotiate prices on some high-cost drugs. Some of the issues addressed in the deal have been talked about for decades and proved elusive. But Manchin’s backing brought new optimism to many who have lobbied and prayed for relief. “We worry constantly, ‘Will we be able to afford this?’” said Becky Miller, a 67-year-old retired teacher from Bradenton, Florida, who spends thousands of dollars each year for drugs to treat epilepsy, heart problems and an inflammatory disease that affects her spine.
