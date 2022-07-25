Jones Cove Road in Sevier County set for long-term closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has established detours after a Sevier County roadway after it collapsed due to flooding.

Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to flooding and structure collapse, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to a flooding and structural damage. (WATE)



The detours have eastbound traffic taking State Route 35 (US 411) to State Route 416, to State Route 454, to State Route 32 (US 321) and then back to State Route 339.

Westbound traffic will take State Route 32 (US 321) to State Route 454, to State Route 416, to State Route 35 (US 411) and then back to State Route 339. There are signs in place to direct drivers.

The closure is expected to be a long-term project, Nagi said.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present. In 2016, three TDOT workers were struck and killed by passing motorists.

