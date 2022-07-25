ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Jones Cove Road in Sevier County set for long-term closure

By Gregory Raucoules
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has established detours after a Sevier County roadway after it collapsed due to flooding.

Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to flooding and structure collapse, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

TDOT assessing Jones Cove Road collapse
    Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to a flooding and structural damage. (WATE)
    Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to a flooding and structural damage. (WATE)
    Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to a flooding and structural damage. (WATE)
    Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to a flooding and structural damage. (WATE)
The detours have eastbound traffic taking State Route 35 (US 411) to State Route 416, to State Route 454, to State Route 32 (US 321) and then back to State Route 339.

Westbound traffic will take State Route 32 (US 321) to State Route 454, to State Route 416, to State Route 35 (US 411) and then back to State Route 339. There are signs in place to direct drivers.

Gatlinburg flooding damages Emerts Cove Covered Bridge

The closure is expected to be a long-term project, Nagi said.

One decision may have saved a Florida family’s life during flooding near Gatlinburg

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present. In 2016, three TDOT workers were struck and killed by passing motorists.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

WATE

Jones Cove Road rated second lowest in county appraisal report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bridge that completely collapsed over White Creek may have been due for an upgrade before the heavy rainfall that resulted in the collapse according to the National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report. The National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report give...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gallery: Jones Cove Road damage in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has shared images of the bridge collapse on Jones Cove Road that happened Monday, July 25. Recently, TDOT representative Mark Nagi shared the collapse of the box bridge. He added that it would require a full replacement and an emergency contract would be needed.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville duo arrested in Greene County

A police chase in Greene County ended with a crash and two people getting arrested. How recruiting rules changed after name, image, likeness …. Don Dare receives suspicious call about student loan …. TN farmers impacted by heat. Gibbs football prepares for season without a home …. Bridge collapse causing...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

You can help prevent sink holes, washed away roads in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Problems have popped up in Knox and Sevier counties due to recent rain and flash floods. The owner of Gondolier restaurant in Halls told WVLT News a sinkhole opened up a few days ago in the parking lot. He said it’s not the first time it’s happened in that location, but the second. It’s blocked off with caution tape and according to him will be inspected by the city.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene County roads impassable after flooding

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads in Greene County are closed or impassable Monday after heavy rains and flooding. The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management (EMA) posted to Facebook shortly after 1:30 p.m. warning drivers to not attempt to cross flooded roads. The EMA also reported that areas that could expect flooding included […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County crews rescue father, 2 kids who got lost kayaking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father and two children who lost their sense of direction while kayaking on the dark Tuesday night were rescued by Knox County crews, according to officials. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., Knox County Rescue responded to a report of three people, a father, and his two...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Back to School: Knox Co. Schools well positioned for teacher shortage

Knox County Schools has 94 teacher vacancies for the the upcoming school year. Scott Bolton, KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools in "good shape" amid regional teacher shortage according to Scott Bolton, Executive Director of Human Resources for Knox County Schools shared why the school system is actually in "good shape" for the next year.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

THP: Knoxville duo arrested after pursuit, crash in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A police chase in Greene County ended with a crash and two people getting arrested. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper attempted to stop an Infiniti M35 on U.S. 11E Tuesday morning but the driver fled. After a 12-minute chase, the car crashed on East Iron Bridge Road. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

