Jones Cove Road in Sevier County set for long-term closure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has established detours after a Sevier County roadway after it collapsed due to flooding.
Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to flooding and structure collapse, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.TDOT assessing Jones Cove Road collapse
The detours have eastbound traffic taking State Route 35 (US 411) to State Route 416, to State Route 454, to State Route 32 (US 321) and then back to State Route 339.
Westbound traffic will take State Route 32 (US 321) to State Route 454, to State Route 416, to State Route 35 (US 411) and then back to State Route 339. There are signs in place to direct drivers.Gatlinburg flooding damages Emerts Cove Covered Bridge
The closure is expected to be a long-term project, Nagi said.One decision may have saved a Florida family’s life during flooding near Gatlinburg
Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present. In 2016, three TDOT workers were struck and killed by passing motorists.
