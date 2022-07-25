ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

7 free things to do in metro Atlanta this week

By Morayo Ogunbayo,
AccessAtlanta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like everything these days is expensive, and Atlanta is often a city where a fun day or a night out racks up an impressive bill. Turns out, there are actually great things to do in this city without spending a dime. Whether it’s yoga, swimming or karaoke,...

www.accessatlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week, State Farm Arena will host the organization’s NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12. The showcase will feature many of Atlanta’s best Black chefs, from food trucks to fine dining establishments, in live demonstrations and tasting stations. The dishes will come from a variety of inspirations, including African and Caribbean flavors.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Duluth, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
getnews.info

Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service

Today, helicopter trips are getting increasingly popular and for an honest reason. You will not get such authentic and fantastic thrills anywhere else than from the security and luxury of your seat with Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service. This is where you and your loved ones may experience the...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Atlanta

Atlanta may not be located on the coast or have the brand recognition of seafood cities like Maine, Charleston, New Orleans, or San Diego, but make no mistake—the local seafood scene is actually pretty incredible. From Kimball House to Wahoo! Grill, many of the city’s seafood restaurants pride themselves on securing the best and freshest ingredients possible, whether that means bringing in fish from the Gulf Coast or the Blue Ridge Mountains. Furthermore, while there are some more affordable and cozy fish markets and neighborhood eateries that will undoubtedly blow you away, many of Atlanta’s most renowned restaurants serving seafood are more elevated and upscale, which means that in addition to getting some great fish, you’ll also be getting a great experience. From luxurious fine dining restaurants that offer the best fruits de mer to no-frills neighborhood joints with mouthwatering fish platters, here are 15 restaurants where you can get the best seafood in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Metro Atlanta#East Atlanta#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Tavern#Travel Info#Midtown#Avalon Every
hotelnewsresource.com

176 Room Canopy Atlanta Midtown Hotel Sold

Peachtree Hotel Group announced the acquisition of the 176-room Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. Peachtree Hospitality Management, a division of Peachtree, will operate the properties. The 15-story lifestyle hotel that opened in 2018 is located in Midtown Atlanta, one of the region's defining urban districts, combining...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Legendary R&B crooners take the stage in metro Atlanta

MABLETON, Ga. - Two of the great "gentlemen of soul" will be in metro Atlanta this weekend, crooning on the stage at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Grammy nominated singers Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. as part of the Wade Ford Concert Series – and both artists say fans can expect a night of classic tunes and romance under the stars.
MUSIC
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try food trucks rolling through Atlanta

As Atlanta’s vibrant food scene flourishes, don’t forget about the amazing food trucks taking the city by storm. With more than 200 food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines with creative dishes, you’ll be sure to find one you love. Some of these mobile eateries have permanent...
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

The Ultimate List of Date Night Ideas in Atlanta

Looking for the perfect date night in Atlanta? Whether it’s your first date, a much-needed date night (or day) for Mom and Dad or a group date to celebrate a birthday, engagement or promotion, we’ve got you covered. This ultimate list of date night ideas in Atlanta has a little bit of everything — from the truly special and romantic to traditional and even adventurous.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
capitalbnews.org

What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

I’m homeless in Atlanta due to an eviction. What can I do?

"No apartment will rent to me even though I have a job. What can I do? Thanks for any kind advice." (Jay) Google homelessness resources in Atlanta. Many nonprofits assist with getting housing set up when you're facing obstacles. Be persistent and if you call a place that can't assist then ask of they have any referrals for you. I would do this first for the short term and then look at the other options people have posted for you. Some nonprofits can even help with shared living arrangements or alternative living situations like a tiny home or RV. ——Penny Rode.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Wednesday Wind Down in the Point

We are hosting our next Wednesday Wind Down on July 27th in the Downtown Commons! Headlining the show, is none other than the ICONIC Grammy award-winning LEGENDARY Stephanie Mills!. With musical performances from Donell Jones, Algebra Blessett, and The Soul Cartel Band, you won't want to miss this!. Hosted by...
EAST POINT, GA
AccessAtlanta

Eat, drink and party at ‘Brunch Xperience Selfie Museum’ in Atlanta

When you mix the perfect Instagrammable backdrop with a good brunch, you get the “Brunch Xperience Selfie Museum!”. We got the chance to check out the full experience and now it’s time to share all the details. The “Brunch Xperience Selfie Museum” opened in June and the team was sure to keep Atlantans in mind. The details are everything! From the colorful backdrops to the beautiful lights (because you know we need that good lighting), and even fun props, they all make the experience that much more enjoyable.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

New subdivision planned for Sharpsburg area

An international real estate investment company has made an investment in rural Coweta County. Walton Global, a real estate investment company founded in 1979 in Canada, has purchased 517 acres outside of Sharpsburg to develop into a planned community, according to a statement released by the company. The project, called...
SHARPSBURG, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to hibernate under a pile of blankets until school resumes. There are plenty of things happening in the city, from outdoor activities to indoor fun, so get out there and enjoy all that the last of summer vacation has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta's crime rate is worse than Chicago -- for certain crimes

ATLANTA — After a recent violent weekend in Atlanta, where at least 15 people were shot, leaves many people concerned for their safety, claiming violent crimes are up. 11Alive has been looking at data for shootings, robberies and car break-ins. There's a common theme to our reporting: our readers' comments.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy