Dave Winckler

Thelma Darlene (Shaw) Raines, age 91 of Vermillion SD, passed away peacefully on July 17th at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center, surrounded by the love of her entire family. Thelma was born July 3, 1931 to Thomas and Julia (Griebel) Shaw in Stockton Kansas, where she graduated high school in 1949. She attended Kansas State University and married Bobby Ray Raines on June 17, 1951. They both attended Ft Hays State and lived in married student housing. Their children Doug and Deb were born in Hays Kansas, and soon the family began moving around the country with oilfield jobs. They lived in: Colorado, Wyoming, Michigan, North Dakota, Utah, Montana, New Mexico, and Long Beach California where they settled for almost 10 years until the kids graduated high school. Then Bob and Thelma moved back to Casper Wyoming in 1975 and eventually moved to Denver Colorado where they enjoyed going to Broncos games, traveling, entertaining and camping with friends. Throughout the years, even with all the moves, they made many long lasting friendships which they always cherished. During Bob’s illness in 1987-88, they moved back to Stockton Kansas to help manage farm business and assist in the care of Thelma’s mother who lived to be 100 yrs old. In 1995 Thelma moved to Vermillion South Dakota to be near Deb and family who had recently moved to a farm outside of town. She also spent time each year with Doug and family in the San Francisco area and then in Atlanta GA. To say “Grandma “T” has a special place in her grandkids hearts” is an understatement!

