ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

State police warning people about text message scam

wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — If you got a text claiming that you have unclaimed money from the state, it is probably a scam. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District are warning people about a scam they have gotten complaints about recently. The scam comes in the form of a text message...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Warning Hoosiers of Text Message Scam

INDIANAPOLIS - Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message. The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal / confidential information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's largest school district presses for answers after Facebook removed celebratory posts for Black principals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at the largest school district in Kentucky are pushing the social media giant Facebook for answers after the platform’s automated system removed posts that congratulated the district’s new Black principals, while almost identical posts congratulating the district’s white principals remained on the site.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLFI.com

Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wibqam.com

Ameren Illinois offering bill payment relief to low-income customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Worrying about your energy bills? Ameren has a solution. Ameren Illinois is holding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. It will provide $12 million bill payment relief to 66,000 customers. Ameren officials said inflation and supply constraints led to...
beckersasc.com

Fired physician sues Indiana hospital, alleges ADA violation, gender bias

A fired Indiana physician is suing her former employer, Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, alleging she was illegally discriminated against after becoming ill due to dangerous office conditions, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported July 25. Kimberly Gatzimos, MD, was employed at the hospital from 2000 until her Jan. 21 termination,...
LEBANON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Fraud#The Indiana State Police#Fcc#Bbb
Washington Examiner

Indiana's legal fight highlights the absurdity of the transgender movement

Indiana is mired in a legal fight over transgender athletes, and every detail is more absurd than the last. The state’s ban on men and boys playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams is being challenged in court. A federal judge ruled that a 10-year-old boy must be allowed to rejoin his girls’ softball team, not even a month after Indiana’s ban took effect. The law was passed over the veto of GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who ludicrously claimed back in March that the current policies put in place by the state made the law unnecessary, because no male athletes had tried to compete in women’s sports before.
INDIANA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Indiana Stimulus Check Update ($125-$250)

High inflation has been prompting more states to offer tax rebates, California is currently giving out upwards of $1,050 per household, and other states are starting to follow in California's footsteps; meanwhile, many other states have already signed legislators to ensure households get some form of inflation relief.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Drug Investigation Leads To Five Arrests

Gibson County – A recent drug investigation by Indiana State Police led to the execution of a search warrant for a residence located at 327 West Broadway Street in Princeton. At approximately 12:30 this morning, Indiana State Police, Princeton Police, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and located five people at the residence. During a search, officers found a small amount of meth, marijuana, and anti-depressant pills, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. The investigation also revealed Janice Mustain, 62, was selling meth from the residence. All five subjects were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug offenses.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

1,002 new positive COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week. Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:. Daviess County: 406 new positive cases. Hancock County: 30 new positive cases. Henderson County:...
KENTUCKY STATE
warricknews.com

Most rural counties in Indiana

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy