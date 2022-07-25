ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago unveils three proposals to update Soldier Field

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Chicago proposed three different ways Soldier Field could be renovated depending on who will take over as the mainstay of the stadium. The options are tentative on who will become the field's main anchor. Whether it be the Bears, the Chicago Fire, or someone else, the city is...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

The Kansas City Chiefs bet on Justyn Ross' talent when they signed the injury-riddle Clemson star as an undrafted free agent. They will have to wait a little while before that bet possibly cashes in. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday, ending his 2022 season before it could start.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with George McCaskey 'two weeks ago'

The city of Chicago introduced three proposals during a press conference to renovate Soldier Field and the Lakefront. Over the past three weeks, the city has drafted an abundance of renovations to be presented in an attempt to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. An addition to seating capacity and a dome are the main staples of the plan to keep the Bears in town.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: What A Difference 24 Hours Make

Just a day ago, the Chicago Bears had many questions about the offensive line. After two signings, however, the unit looks stronger. As the Chicago Bears prepare for the start of training camp tomorrow, general manager Ryan Poles shows that he’s still busy trying to bolster the roster. He made acquisitions to try to improve two of the weakest positions on the team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears finalize Michael Schofield contract details

The Bears signed former Los Angeles Chargers right guard Michael Schofield to a one-year deal. The deal is worth $1.12 million with a cap hit of $895,000. The contract is a veteran salary, meaning the cap hit is slightly lower than the money he’ll earn. There’s no guaranteed money in the deal.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

The Chicago Bears are bringing a veteran offensive tackle back to the NFC North. On Tuesday, the Bears retweeted a report from team beat writer Larry Mayer that they have signed Riley Reiff. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the one-year deal is worth up to $12.5 million with at least $2.5 million in apparent incentives.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Sofi Stadium#Chicago Fire#Rams#American Football
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaquan Brisker and Bears finalizing four-year rookie deal

Safety Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears are finalizing a four-year rookie deal the day before training camp begins, according to Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. The difference between the two parties came with the third year of the deal and its guaranteed money. There's no details on the contract yet, but the issue surrounded just north of a hundred thousand dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears sign OT Riley Reiff to a one-year deal

The Bears signed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff, confirmed by general manager Ryan Poles at training camp. The contract is a one-year deal worth $12.5 million, with up to $10 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. His signing comes after the Bears signed veteran guard Michael Schofield to a one-year minimum deal.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
FOX Sports

Chicago proposes to build a dome over Soldier Field, Bears still say no

The city of Chicago proposed major renovations Monday to Soldier Field, which include building a dome, to keep the Bears in the city for the foreseeable future. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gave three options for the Bears if they'd like to build a dome on Soldier Field, which would cost between $900 million to $2.2 billion, ESPN reported. The first two options would require the stadium to be rebuilt at both end zones to either fully enclose the stadium with a dome or build it with columns to support a dome structure. The third option would make Soldier Field a multi-purpose venue that could host multiple sports and other events, such as concerts.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Denver

Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies' attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year: in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster, and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: Coors Field — which can fit 50,000 — has been 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th-largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th-worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter
DENVER, CO
BearDigest

A $2.2 Billion Soldier Field Bears Yawn

Chicago's plans for a dome over Soldier Field to try to keep the Bears in place could cost up to $2.2 billion. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented several options for her idea of a dome and improving the lakefront overall on Monday and none of the ideas seem to be of interest to the Bears, who issued a statement much like the last one they had when the dome idea came up.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Schofield had a Kyle Orton jersey growing up

Michael Schofield grew up in the southwest suburb of Orland Park. He went to Carl Sandburg High School, dreaming of playing for this hometown team, the Chicago Bears. His first jersey as a child was Marty Booker's because he wanted to be a wide receiver. But, he also had former Bears' quarterback Kyle Orton's jersey.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

These 4 White Sox women broke baseball barriers

July 24- 30 marks Women in Baseball Week, an annual event recognizing the value, diversity, and cultural significance of having women in this sport. Women have made notable advances across men’s sports for decades and they are still continuing to bridge the gap. Here is a look at some...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy