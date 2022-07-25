ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

By Mike Vulpo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Nick Cannon has officially expanded his family once again. The Wild 'N Out star and model Bre Tiesi welcomed a baby boy, his eighth child, on June 28. Her son weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth....

News Lover
2d ago

I’m glad she had a healthy delivery but I’m very disappointed in Nick. This isn’t setting a good example. I’m sure he provides for his children but how do you spend quality time with 8 kids who live in different homes? Will the kids get to spend time with each other?

Donna J.
2d ago

I bet these kids are gonna grow up with issues all these different baby mama's just because you have money doesn't mean the kids will be loved and have their father always there.

❤️ LOVE TRUMP ❤️
2d ago

You can bet there's going to be more babies 🤣I guess women have babies with men who put them on hold for a decade and still have that special bond 😂 👍

