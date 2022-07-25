ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with George McCaskey 'two weeks ago'

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Chicago introduced three proposals during a press conference to renovate Soldier Field and the Lakefront. Over the past three weeks, the city has drafted an abundance of renovations to be presented in an attempt to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. An addition to seating capacity and...

Gladiator
2d ago

Bears leave Chicago Do you want your fans being shot and maybe killed going to from and the games? The gangs are in control of Chicago.No mayor or police superintendent of any color or party will get its back.Leave with your head raised high knowing the BEARS won a SUPER BOWL FOR CHICAGO

