ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Channels the ’70s in Denim Romper With Versatile Ted Baker Sneakers in NYC

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUs7C_0gsOqDBm00

Aubrey Paige, model and girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest, recently enjoyed a romp around New York City in an ideal summer outfit.

In a series of recent Instagram photos, the 24-year-old model wears a denim Alice + Olivia short-sleeve romper while enjoying a sunny day in lower Manhattan with family. The ’70s-inspired romper included a cinched waist and a zipper front, decorated with several pockets and statement seams. Paige paired the look with white Ted Baker sneakers featuring a burnt orange logo stripe on the side.

“If I could live in this denim jumpsuit I would,” she captioned an Instagram photo set modeling her outfit.

For the outing, Paige wore her lengthy dark brown locks in an effortless center-parted style, going free of any noticeable makeup. The model accessorized the look with a silver watch and a few gold chain bracelets.

Paige is noted for posting fashion-forward Instagram shots on her grid, a testament to her work in the fashion world as a model. Most recently, she celebrated Sundays in the garden with a collection of pictures wearing a Zimmermann floral peplum shirt paired with matching cropped flare pants with a scalloped hem. In the photo set, she referenced being grateful for her family and her “love,” a nod to her relationship with Seacrest.

Paige and Seacrest, 47, have been dating since last year, making their red carpet debut as a couple in June 2022. Throughout the summer, Paige and Seacrest have been spotted jet-setting around the globe, most recently enjoying Ibiza. The pair have been noted to spend time between New York City and Los Angeles, which is no doubt attributed to Seacrest’s many commitments as an entertainer.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Paige
ETOnline.com

Vera Wang Is as Youthful as Ever as She Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Vera Wang is aging backwards ... or so it appears! The fashion designer shared Instagram photos from her 73rd birthday celebration and she looks as youthful and happy as ever. "Getting ready! BDAY PREPARATION," Wang teased on one photo, revealing her birthday theme is "Enchanted Garden." In the next snap,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Romper
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Footwear News

141K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy