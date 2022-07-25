Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Channels the ’70s in Denim Romper With Versatile Ted Baker Sneakers in NYC

Aubrey Paige, model and girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest, recently enjoyed a romp around New York City in an ideal summer outfit.

In a series of recent Instagram photos, the 24-year-old model wears a denim Alice + Olivia short-sleeve romper while enjoying a sunny day in lower Manhattan with family. The ’70s-inspired romper included a cinched waist and a zipper front, decorated with several pockets and statement seams. Paige paired the look with white Ted Baker sneakers featuring a burnt orange logo stripe on the side.

“If I could live in this denim jumpsuit I would,” she captioned an Instagram photo set modeling her outfit.

For the outing, Paige wore her lengthy dark brown locks in an effortless center-parted style, going free of any noticeable makeup. The model accessorized the look with a silver watch and a few gold chain bracelets.

Paige is noted for posting fashion-forward Instagram shots on her grid, a testament to her work in the fashion world as a model. Most recently, she celebrated Sundays in the garden with a collection of pictures wearing a Zimmermann floral peplum shirt paired with matching cropped flare pants with a scalloped hem. In the photo set, she referenced being grateful for her family and her “love,” a nod to her relationship with Seacrest.

Paige and Seacrest, 47, have been dating since last year, making their red carpet debut as a couple in June 2022. Throughout the summer, Paige and Seacrest have been spotted jet-setting around the globe, most recently enjoying Ibiza. The pair have been noted to spend time between New York City and Los Angeles, which is no doubt attributed to Seacrest’s many commitments as an entertainer.