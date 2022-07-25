ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In Entertainment: 'Nope' Tops Box Office, Keke Palmer on Colorism & Kid Cudi Quits Rolling Loud

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2qoW_0gsOq7yf00

"

SDCC 2022

San Diego Comic-Con International returned to an in-person gathering after hosting virtual sessions over the past two years, and it was even more than what comic book and pop culture fans were expecting. Marvel Studios alone had at least a dozen major announcements about the MCU and its next phases. Some of the highlights from Marvel included the release of the
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser and the announcement of two new Avengers movies.

Peele Wins Weekend Box Office

Jordan Peele took the crown at the weekend box office with Nope after the film raked $44 million in its opening weekend. It's become Peele's third directed film and his second-best performance for an opening weekend. Rounding out the first and third slots were 2019's hit Us with $71 million and Get Out with $33 million in its 2017 debut. Thor: Love and Thunder slid to the second spot in its third week with $22 million, and in its fourth week in theaters,
Minions: The Rise of Gru held on to the third spot with $17 million.

Colorism in Hollywood

Keke Palmer and Zendaya were the focal points of some conversation this weekend following the release of Jordan Peele's Nope . Social media buzzed about whether or not colorism plays a factor in the perception of Palmer's success in mainstream media. Unfortunately, Zendaya was dragged into the conversation in a comparison of both of their career trajectories. Some users on social media said part of Zendaya's success can be attributed to her skin tone, whereas, Palmer, a woman who found success very early on in life and has more than 100 film and television credits, is allegedly only just now being seen in the same light. Palmer took to Twitter to dish her own feelings on the topic.

J.Lo Targets Booty in Skincare Line

Aside from her singing, acting, and dancing skills, Jennifer Lopez is also a household name because of her sought-after physique. Now the Bronx native is looking to capitalize on her features through her skincare line, J.Lo Beauty. Lopez is set to release 'J.Lo Body' and the first product in the line will be 'booty balm.' She celebrated the launch of the line with a nude photoshoot and told People magazine "It was the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for and they couldn't find it on the market."

Kid Cudi Heckled Off the Stage

Remember last week when Rolling Loud moved to replace Ye with Kid Cudi — a strange move given the very recent history of their crumbling friendship? Well, it looks like that strategy didn't work out very well for festival organizers after Cudi left the stage mid-performance. Unruly concertgoers repeatedly tossed bottles at the rapping crooner, and after giving a stern warning to the crowd, he left after more garbage was thrown at him. It should be noted that despite pulling out of his scheduled Rolling Loud set, Ye still popped up on the Miami stage after his hometown neighbor Lil Durk featured him as a surprise guest.
"

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: ‘Nope’ Wins Box Office, Ye Drops in on Rolling Loud & More

Cheddar News’ Baker Machado and Hena Doba recap the top headlines in entertainment. Jordan Peele’s "Nope" won at the box office over the weekend, with "Top Gun: Maverick" still rounding out the top five films. Also, Keke Palmer addressed the Twitter debate on colorism in Hollywood after fans compared Zendaya’s career to her's, and Kid Cudi and Ye have two very different experiences at Rolling Loud.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Fed Commits to Biggest Back-to-Back Rate Hikes Since 1980s

The Federal Reserve has announced its biggest back-to-back interest rate hike since the 1980s. For the second time this year, the Fed tacked 75 basis points onto its benchmark rate, raising the target range to between 2.25 and 2.50 percent. This is the threshold for what is considered "neutral" monetary policy, and any future hikes will now be considered restrictive.In other words, this is arguably a watershed moment for the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation, and economists and investors are bracing for what comes next. There are three more Fed meetings scheduled for this year, and projections show...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Yup, 'Nope,' or Maybe: Takeaways From Jordan Peele's New Horror Film

"'Nope' Gets a Yup From MeDigital Editor Mike NamWhile Jordan Peele seemed to receive almost universal praise for his debut horror flick Get Out, his sophomore follow-up Us seemed to get some mixed reviews. Now his third directorial project, Nope, is stirring up some debate as well. Members of the Cheddar News Digital Team (the team behind the weekly What to Stream column) shared their thoughts after opening weekend and the reviews came in across the board.While I see the point of view of audiences that found it somewhat opaque and seemingly incoherent, I had a more visceral, personal response...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: “I’m an Incomparable Talent”

Keke Palmer doesn’t appear to appreciate the recent social media conversation comparing her career to that of Zendaya. A Saturday tweet drew attention for claiming that a perceived difference in mainstream popularity between Palmer, who currently stars in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Zendaya is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” The Twitter thread pointed out that Palmer and Zendaya are both former child stars but that Nope is being described in some circles as Palmer’s breakout role.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Cudi
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Keke Palmer
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Cardi B denies hitting fan with a microphone at Wireless Festival

Cardi B has denied reports that she hit a fan with a microphone during her set at Wireless Festival in London on Friday (8 July).Footage circulated on social media appearing to show the rapper pulling back from a spectator who grabbed her microphone.It was alleged that Cardi hit the fan with her microphone during the performance of Bodak Yellow, but she took to Twitter to deny this."It wasn’t no fight," Cardi wrote.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan smile during reunion on Neighbours’ setControversial former Love Island contestant Adam Collard makes return to villaStacey Solomon says she was followed by ‘creepy stalker’ on hen do
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk

Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Rapper Sean Combs joins A-listers on luxury cruise in Croatia

Star rapper Sean Combs, otherwise known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has been hanging out with Hollywood A-listers aboard a luxury yacht around Dalmatia. Recently, Time Out Croatia reported that Hollywood celebs Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson had been enjoying a holiday on the Adriatic. Harrelson, and comedians Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen, have also been seen dining at an exclusive restaurant in Split.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Attends 'Historic' Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Kevin Hart Show At MSG

New York, NY – JAY-Z doesn’t make a lot of public appearances, but when he does, it’s for a special occasion. On Friday (July 22), Hov was in the building at Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on their Rock Hart Only Headliners Allowed Tour, where they were joined by special guest and fellow comedy legend Dave Chappelle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat

Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joined Closing Bell's Kristen Scholer to discuss Tesla's Q2 results, as the EV maker looks to hit its 2022 delivery target despite multiple shutdowns at its Shanghai factory.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy