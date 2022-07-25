In Entertainment: 'Nope' Tops Box Office, Keke Palmer on Colorism & Kid Cudi Quits Rolling Loud

"
SDCC 2022
San Diego Comic-Con International returned to an in-person gathering after hosting virtual sessions over the past two years, and it was even more than what comic book and pop culture fans were expecting. Marvel Studios alone had at least a dozen major announcements about the MCU and its next phases. Some of the highlights from Marvel included the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
teaser and the announcement of two new Avengers
movies.
Peele Wins Weekend Box Office
Jordan Peele took the crown at the weekend box office with Nope
after the film raked $44 million in its opening weekend. It's become Peele's third directed film and his second-best performance for an opening weekend. Rounding out the first and third slots were 2019's hit Us
with $71 million and Get Out
with $33 million in its 2017 debut. Thor: Love and Thunder
slid to the second spot in its third week with $22 million, and in its fourth week in theaters, Minions: The Rise of Gru
held on to the third spot with $17 million.
Colorism in Hollywood
Keke Palmer and Zendaya were the focal points of some conversation this weekend following the release of Jordan Peele's Nope
. Social media buzzed about whether or not colorism plays a factor in the perception of Palmer's success in mainstream media. Unfortunately, Zendaya was dragged into the conversation in a comparison of both of their career trajectories. Some users on social media said part of Zendaya's success can be attributed to her skin tone, whereas, Palmer, a woman who found success very early on in life and has more than 100 film and television credits, is allegedly only just now being seen in the same light. Palmer took to Twitter to dish her own feelings on the topic.
J.Lo Targets Booty in Skincare Line
Aside from her singing, acting, and dancing skills, Jennifer Lopez is also a household name because of her sought-after physique. Now the Bronx native is looking to capitalize on her features through her skincare line, J.Lo Beauty. Lopez is set to release 'J.Lo Body' and the first product in the line will be 'booty balm.' She celebrated the launch of the line with a nude photoshoot and told People magazine "It was the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for and they couldn't find it on the market."
Kid Cudi Heckled Off the Stage Remember last week
when Rolling Loud moved to replace Ye with Kid Cudi — a strange move given the very recent history of their crumbling friendship? Well, it looks like that strategy didn't work out very well for festival organizers after Cudi left the stage mid-performance. Unruly concertgoers repeatedly tossed bottles at the rapping crooner, and after giving a stern warning to the crowd, he left after more garbage was thrown at him. It should be noted that despite pulling out of his scheduled Rolling Loud set, Ye still popped up on the Miami stage after his hometown neighbor Lil Durk featured him as a surprise guest.
