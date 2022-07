In Entertainment: 'Nope' Tops Box Office, Keke Palmer on Colorism & Kid Cudi Quits Rolling Loud

"

SDCC 2022

Peele Wins Weekend Box Office

Colorism in Hollywood

J.Lo Targets Booty in Skincare Line

Kid Cudi Heckled Off the Stage

San Diego Comic-Con International returned to an in-person gathering after hosting virtual sessions over the past two years, and it was even more than what comic book and pop culture fans were expecting. Marvel Studios alone had at least a dozen major announcements about the MCU and its next phases. Some of the highlights from Marvel included the release of theteaser and the announcement of two newmovies.Jordan Peele took the crown at the weekend box office withafter the film raked $44 million in its opening weekend. It's become Peele's third directed film and his second-best performance for an opening weekend. Rounding out the first and third slots were 2019's hitwith $71 million andwith $33 million in its 2017 debut.slid to the second spot in its third week with $22 million, and in its fourth week in theaters,held on to the third spot with $17 million.Keke Palmer and Zendaya were the focal points of some conversation this weekend following the release of Jordan Peele's. Social media buzzed about whether or not colorism plays a factor in the perception of Palmer's success in mainstream media. Unfortunately, Zendaya was dragged into the conversation in a comparison of both of their career trajectories. Some users on social media said part of Zendaya's success can be attributed to her skin tone, whereas, Palmer, a woman who found success very early on in life and has more than 100 film and television credits, is allegedly only just now being seen in the same light. Palmer took to Twitter to dish her own feelings on the topic.Aside from her singing, acting, and dancing skills, Jennifer Lopez is also a household name because of her sought-after physique. Now the Bronx native is looking to capitalize on her features through her skincare line, J.Lo Beauty. Lopez is set to release 'J.Lo Body' and the first product in the line will be 'booty balm.' She celebrated the launch of the line with a nude photoshoot and told People magazine "It was the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for and they couldn't find it on the market." Remember last week when Rolling Loud moved to replace Ye with Kid Cudi — a strange move given the very recent history of their crumbling friendship? Well, it looks like that strategy didn't work out very well for festival organizers after Cudi left the stage mid-performance. Unruly concertgoers repeatedly tossed bottles at the rapping crooner, and after giving a stern warning to the crowd, he left after more garbage was thrown at him. It should be noted that despite pulling out of his scheduled Rolling Loud set, Ye still popped up on the Miami stage after his hometown neighbor Lil Durk featured him as a surprise guest.