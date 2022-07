Someone in the U.S. will probably receive a life-changing sum of money in the near future. The exact amount may depend on which state they're in. Ahead of its next drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has passed the $1 billion mark. The prize, which has been growing for three months, represents only the fourth billion-dollar lottery jackpot in U.S. history. And for the lucky few who do manage to hit such a huge jackpot, that big lottery win is invariably followed close behind by a hefty tax bill.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO