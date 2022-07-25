Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this...www.newsweek.com
The qualifications to be the next President are obviously pretty low right now. The Democrats are asking people to send in self made videos of them breathing, speaking, walking, and straddling a bike for 5 seconds without falling over…if you can do all 4 they will consider you…if you can do all 4 together you are in!
Not even halfway through his term and already at risk to be primaried. If that doesn't tell you how incredibly bad he is, I don't know what will
I do believe a piece of rock would be a better choice for democrats... a rock has more common sense than any of them.
