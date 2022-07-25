ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1920

Caden Franco
3d ago

The qualifications to be the next President are obviously pretty low right now. The Democrats are asking people to send in self made videos of them breathing, speaking, walking, and straddling a bike for 5 seconds without falling over…if you can do all 4 they will consider you…if you can do all 4 together you are in!

Reply(317)
1120
Chris
3d ago

Not even halfway through his term and already at risk to be primaried. If that doesn't tell you how incredibly bad he is, I don't know what will

Reply(121)
582
Jax Seoul
3d ago

I do believe a piece of rock would be a better choice for democrats... a rock has more common sense than any of them.

Reply(49)
621
Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jerome Segal
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Candidates#Democratic Primary#Political Campaign#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#The Democratic Party#Senate#Israeli
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

What Donald Trump Limo Video on Jan. 6 Reveals

The January 6 Committee has retweeted a video of Donald Trump's presidential limo following testimony that he allegedly tried to grab the steering wheel to drive it to the Capitol Building. Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, gave testimony in Tuesday afternoon's last minute...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy