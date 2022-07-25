Carthage teen charged in DWI crash that killed his friend

Courtesy Joplin Police Department.

JOPLIN, Mo. — On July 16th, 2022 at 2:01 am the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received information of a a single vehicle injury crash near Grand Falls in Joplin.

The vehicle with three male occupants overturned, ejecting individual(s). Two males were transported to a hospital. Keenan A. Reed died at the scene.

CRASH LOCATION ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE IN JOPLIN, MO.

DRIVER ARRESTED

Friday, July 22, officers of the Joplin Police Dept 2022 arrested the driver, Joseph C. Hill, 19-year-old male of of Carthage.

During the investigation it was found the driver was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

| RELATED BREAKING NEWS STORY >> Fatal crash near Grand Falls, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

Hill is now charged in Newton County:

Felony DWI, Death of Another

Felony Assault, 2nd

DWR/DWS

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and further updates may be released as the case develops.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more in this story. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Grand Country Resort sign returned BIT.ly/3vbTv2B • Wildland Fire Danger BIT.ly/3vaX4pR • Woman missing more than a week BIT.ly/3RPeySb • U.S. Route 66 signs came down 37 years ago BIT.ly/3Oy2hPf • ‘Bear in the Air’ hazardous moving violation detail BIT.ly/3RWL9pi

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.