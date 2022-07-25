ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Carthage teen charged in DWI crash that killed his friend

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FA9QB_0gsOpr5h00
Courtesy Joplin Police Department.

JOPLIN, Mo. — On July 16th, 2022 at 2:01 am the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received information of a a single vehicle injury crash near Grand Falls in Joplin.

The vehicle with three male occupants overturned, ejecting individual(s). Two males were transported to a hospital. Keenan A. Reed died at the scene.

CRASH LOCATION ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE IN JOPLIN, MO.

DRIVER ARRESTED

Friday, July 22, officers of the Joplin Police Dept 2022 arrested the driver, Joseph C. Hill, 19-year-old male of of Carthage.

During the investigation it was found the driver was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

| RELATED BREAKING NEWS STORY >> Fatal crash near Grand Falls, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

Hill is now charged in Newton County:

  • Felony DWI, Death of Another
  • Felony Assault, 2nd
  • DWR/DWS

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and further updates may be released as the case develops.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and further updates may be released as the case develops.

