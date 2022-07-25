ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Convert a Table Into a Picture in Microsoft Word

By Matthew Wallaker
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Microsoft Word, you can quickly turn a table into an image. This is a great solution when you have to share the Word doc and don’t want other people editing and formatting the table. In this article, we’ll take a look at two easy methods to convert...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Here's How You Can Use Microsoft Word, Excel, And PowerPoint For Free

Microsoft Office, now known as Microsoft 365, has long been king of the productivity and workplace apps. Chances are you've used it at some point in your life, and know others who have used it too. According to Microsoft, over 1 billion people have downloaded Microsoft 365 programs on their devices around the world. The app suite, consisting of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook (and other programs), has become a necessity for anyone from employees to students to entrepreneurs who need to write documents, create presentations, and make spreadsheets. To benefit from these features, you or your business will pay yearly subscription fees ranging from $69.99 to $99.99 depending on the package. But, what you may not realize is that you can still use all of these programs without paying a single cent.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Buy an Android Phone for LineageOS

Many people think of LineageOS as an option to extend the life of their current phone. It serves as a backup option for when their phone stops receiving updates from the manufacturer. But there are many pros to using LineageOS in its own right. So what do you do if...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Word#Microsoft Powerpoint
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Checklist in Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word is a great place to keep your to-do list. Its integrations with the rest of Microsoft Office let you link to any apps you might need. There are three ways to create checklists in Microsoft Word. 1. Use Dynamic Checkboxes. The Desktop version of Microsoft Word includes a...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons to Ditch Google Chrome for the Brave Browser

Google's Chrome is by far the most popular browser in the world, but there are plenty of better options when it comes to security and privacy. Brave, a free and open source browser that has surged in popularity in recent years, is definitely superior to Chrome in this regard—and it's got a bunch of cool features Chrome lacks.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use AI to Create Images of Anything You Can Imagine

Mere months ago, if you wanted to create a picture of something, you had to be able to sketch, paint, or use one of the photoshopping tools others keep talking about. After 2022, though, everything changed, all thanks to AI—yes, as in "artificial intelligence." Instead of trying to dominate...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add a Personal Note to Your Profile in Microsoft Teams

It's common to add a personal note to your WhatsApp profile to let your contacts know when you're busy or away. Why not do the same on a productivity app like Microsoft Teams, where you need it just as much?. The Microsoft Teams app allows you to add a custom...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Water Reflection of Your Sky Replacement in Photoshop

Photoshop has a great Sky Replacement tool. But the only problem is, if there is a body of water in the picture, there's no automated option to create a reflection in the water to match the new sky. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to add a matching reflection...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Connect to a Serial Console in Linux

One of the indispensable elements when working on embedded Linux projects is accessing your device via the serial console interface. For this, the computer on which you are developing an embedded system must have a serial port. However, very few computers today have a serial port, and that's why we use USB to serial converters instead.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What GitHub Copilot’s New Subscriptions Mean for You

GitHub's Copilot surprised many developers with its ability to "understand code", offering to complete it for you. Trained on millions of lines of source code from GitHub, Copilot rapidly proved its name was apt. It was the closest you could get to having a free assistant to lend a helping hand.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft Office is now blocking macros by default

After previously postponing while it worked on enhancing usability, Microsoft has now finally started blocking macros (opens in new tab) from running on downloaded Office files. IT admins can now update their productivity suite and prevent their employees from running Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) macros in the same, simple...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Adjust the Language Settings in Microsoft Word for Windows

You may have found yourself in a world that allows you to work from home, with people and companies from across the globe, and who all have their own languages and unique dialects. Microsoft understands this and gives you the option to change your language settings for all Office applications.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Undo Limit for Microsoft Office on Windows

You've probably tried to undo changes in Microsoft Word at some point. You make a mistake (or mistakes), hit Ctrl + Z, and the changes are reversed—easy peasy. Any time you're making changes on Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files, remember that you're able to undo up to 100 changes by default. If you made a mistake, kept working, and realized a few minutes later you want to undo all changes, there's a chance you might not be able to.
SOFTWARE
reviewed.com

How to organize and manage your entire ebook library

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have a Kindle, the de-facto way for getting books onto your e-reader to buy them on Amazon and send them straight to your device. That's fine, but if you like getting your e-books from other sources, like your local library or a third-party bookstore, you'll want another way to manage all your books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
makeuseof.com

3 Different Ways to Remotely Record a Podcast Interview

At some point in your podcasting journey you will need to interview a guest remotely, but working out how to do that can be tricky. In fact, there are several methods you can use to record audio remotely, and learning a few can save you trouble in the case of technical difficulties.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Windows 10 update breaks USB printers functionality because of course it did

Windows 10 still has its share of bugs and breaks with each new update, with the latest update released on June 28, 2022, breaking USB printer functionality. According to Microsoft (opens in new tab), there are two main symptoms of this Windows 10 bug: “Windows might show duplicate copies of printers installed on a device, commonly with a similar name and the suffix ‘Copy1’” and “Applications that refer to the printer by a specific name cannot print.”
SOFTWARE
SPY

The 14 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point

Click here to read the full article. While the best laptops have become increasingly popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards and much more memory and storage. Many desktop models provide both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access and more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Why Cataloging Apps Are a Better Type of Social Media

A lot of social media tends to be based on you as a person. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, for instance, are based around sharing posts based on your experiences, opinions, or knowledge. However, this isn't the only type of social media. Cataloging social media platforms such as Letterboxd, Backloggd,...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Laptops for Architects

If you're an architect or architecture student, you probably already know that your laptop must outperform a standard laptop considerably. Regular laptops just can't run computer-aided design and modeling software seamlessly. You need a high-quality CPU and graphics card to run all those apps and processes simultaneously. Storage is also...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy