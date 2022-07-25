Monroe County deputies jump into river to rescue man carried away by current

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Multiple agencies were able to rescue a man from the Ocmulgee River in Monroe County Sunday night. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Georgia Highway 83 at the Ocmulgee River along the Jasper and Monroe County line just after 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies saw a man floating in the middle of the river, being carried downstream with the current. Deputies were able to track him using flashlights while they waited for a boat to arrive on the scene. At one point, the man, later identified as Taylor Romport, went underwater and was struggling to stay afloat. Deputies entered the river to try and rescue him, but the strength of the current started carrying them and Romport even further downstream. Deputies were able to get Romport to grab a limb, and with the help of the boat from the Monroe County Fire Department, he and the deputies were rescued.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO