Monroe County, GA

Monroe County deputies jump into river to rescue man carried away by current

 2 days ago

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Monroe County helped rescue a swimmer who had been carried down the Ocmulgee River by the current Sunday night. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to GA Hwy 83 N at the river, which is at the Jasper...

