Norfolk, VA

Norfolk seeking community input on new name for newly transformed Tidewater Gardens

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are seeking residents’ input regarding the new name for the newly transformed Norfolk community known as Tidewater Gardens.

Residents can fill out an online survey HERE which will be available through Sunday, August 7.

Printed copies of the survey are also available at these locations:

  • Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 555 E. Main Street
  • The Basilica of Saint Mary, 232 Chapel Street
  • City of Norfolk City Hall, 810 Union Street
  • People First Office, 521 Ruffner Street
  • Additionally, postcards with a QR code that will lead directly to the online survey will be mailed to Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square residents

The first phase of the redevelopment project is currently referred to as “Blocks 19 and 20.”

Block 19, a 72-unit senior living apartment building, will offer a variety of one and two-bedroom units.
Amenities in the development include a fitness center, computer lab, community room, classrooms for service providers, conference room, and parking.

Block 20 will provide a 120-unit family development with one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to 3,600 square feet of indoor community and amenity space, outdoor gathering area, playground, and on-site parking.

Charlotte-based marketing firm Yellow Duck Marketing is managing the naming project.

“We have spent the last several years listening to the residents, community leaders, and stakeholders of St. Paul’s to get their input on this transformational project,” said Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “As development of the first phase moves forward, we are excited to work with the community once again in selecting a new name for the St. Paul’s Tidewater Gardens area that celebrates its past and future.”

The redeveloped community is scheduled to be completed by 2025. More information can be found HERE .

Comments / 1

Ms.Blockabitchquik
2d ago

transformed???? most of it's torn down or waiting to be demolished...the front still have a few ppl hanging on before they're forced out...there's nothing to name.....yet

