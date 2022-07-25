ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophia Schubert, the Cinderella of the Amundi Evian, remains a reserve for Scottish Open and will have to Monday-qualify for AIG Women's British Open

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Sophia Schubert wrapped up the week of her life by taking a dip in Lake Geneva with her caddie followed by a celebration meal of pizza.

Schubert didn’t win the Amundi Evian Championship, coming up one shot short of Brooke Henderson. But it was still a life-changing week for the former U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, who gained scores of fans and vaulted 253 spots in the Rolex Rankings to No. 53. Her second-place check of $586,262 dwarfed her year-to-date earnings of $82,796.

“It’s just like this big weight has been lifted off of me,” Schubert told Golfweek on Monday afternoon, “and I could just play free.”

Schubert’s phone blew up Sunday night with congratulatory texts and “see you at the Scottish” notes from fellow players. Only Schubert didn’t get into this week’s Trust Scottish Open field. She’s not yet in the AIG Women’s British Open at Muirfield the next week either.

Instead, Schubert flew back the U.S. to do a sponsor outing at the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage event. She then plans to fly back to Scotland to compete in Final Qualifying at North Berwick on Monday, where 12 spots will be available for the final major of the year.

Schubert has yet to compete in the AIG as last week’s Evian was her second major start as a professional.

The two holding spots for top-10 finishes are for one Standard Eligibility Tournament into the next Standard Eligibility Tournament. Because the Evian is a major and not standard, Schubert’s second-place showing does not get her into anything except for Evian in 2023.

And because the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned with the LET, it’s not considered a Standard event. The top 65 players on the CME points list as of July 13 qualified. Schubert jumped up to No. 38 on the list after the Evian, but it was past the deadline.

Schubert’s rise up the CME points list should, however, get her into limited-field events in the fall as well as the CME Group Tour Championship.

Henderson was set to make her debut in the Scottish Open but has since withdrawn. No reason was given.

