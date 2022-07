2022-2023 school year start dates across Southeast Louisiana

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The smell of new notebooks and freshly sharpened pencils, is in the air as the start of school is just around the corner.

Parents that need to know when to get their children up and out at the bus stop, can check the list for the first day of school in their parish.

If you have a school start date that you would like to be added, email WGNONews@nexstar.tv

Orleans Parish

TBA

Jefferson Parish

JP Public School students in grades 9-12 will operate on the Smart Start schedule for the first week of school.

August 8- First Day for Students Grades 1-12 & High School Smart Start: Seniors Only

First Day for Students Grades 1-12 & High School Smart Start: Seniors Only August 9 – High School Smart Start: Juniors and Sophomore Only

– High School Smart Start: Juniors and Sophomore Only August 10 – High School Smart Start: Freshmen Only

– High School Smart Start: Freshmen Only August 11 – First day for Pre-K-Kindergarten student

– First day for Pre-K-Kindergarten student August 12– High School Smart Start: All High School Students

Washington Parish

August 5– Students first day of school parish wide

St. James Parish

August 4– First day of school parish wide

St. John Parish

August 8- First day of school for students

First day of school for students August 15 – First day for Kindergarten/ Universal PreK/ LA4? Modern Early Students

– First day for Kindergarten/ Universal PreK/ LA4? Modern Early Students August 22- First Day for Head start Students

Lafourche Parish

August 5- First Day of School parish wide

Terrebonne Parish

August 9- First Day for students Parish wide

Plaquemines Parish

August 8- First day for Students Grades 1-12

St. Tammany Parish

August 8- Smart Start Day Students (Last name A-H)

Smart Start Day Students (Last name A-H) August 9- Smart Start Day Students (Last name I-Q)

Smart Start Day Students (Last name I-Q) August 10– Smart Start Day Students (Last name R-Z)

St. Bernard Parish

August 5- First Day for students Parish wide

St. Charles Parish

August 8- First Day for students ( K-12) – Staggered Entrance (Last names A-K)/ Begin First Quarter

First Day for students ( K-12) – Staggered Entrance (Last names A-K)/ Begin First Quarter August 9- First Day for students ( K-12) – Staggered Entrance (Last names L-Z)

Tangipahoa Parish