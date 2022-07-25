Austin Nola sitting for Padres Monday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs, and a walk during Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was his first start since the break, but the rookie has still gone 4-for-6 with three homers, seven RBI, and five runs scored. Ian Happ will shift to left field and bat cleanup Monday while Frank Schwindel serves as the Cubs' designated hitter and No. 7 batter. Alfonso Rivas will make a start on first base and bat eighth.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO