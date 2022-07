Voting now open for the 2023 Best of Ocean City® Awards with new categories added. Ocean City, Md, July 26, 2022: OceanCity.com announces winners in the 11th Annual Best of Ocean City® contest. The 75 winners led all participants of each poll in a contest that included over 230 businesses in four broad categories. Seacrets, Fisher’s Popcorn, Thrasher’s Fries, Odyssea Watersports, and Old Pro Golf were among the first place winners who have won an award in each of the polls over the last 11 years. The 2023 Best of Ocean City® polls were also posted online today to start the voting for next year’s winners.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO