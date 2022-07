CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban man was arrested on federal firearm charges for allegedly trafficking more than 35 guns, including ghost guns, machine guns and rifles. Arshad Zayed, 38, of Orland Hills, was charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun, according to a news release. He was arrested Wednesday morning and made an initial court appearance in federal court in Chicago. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the feds there was more going on that just the special $10 deal at the Matteson Auto Spa, located on Cicero Avenue in...

MATTESON, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO