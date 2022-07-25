Police investigating after man’s body was found in Brevard County pond

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a pond.

Investigators found 50-year-old Aaron Hanna at Bracco Pond Park after an anonymous call to 911.

Police told Channel 9 that Hanna was reported missing by a family member on Saturday.

According to police, Hanna was acting strangely before his disappearance.

Cocoa police put together a bulletin and attempted to locate Hanna before they were called to Bracco Pond Park on Monday.

Hanna lived near the pond where his body was found, but police said they don’t know exactly how he came to be here, or his cause of death.

Investigators are also relying on the medical examiner’s office to determine Hanna’s cause of death.

