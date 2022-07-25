ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Police investigating after man’s body was found in Brevard County pond

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNmRO_0gsOmY3H00

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a pond.

Investigators found 50-year-old Aaron Hanna at Bracco Pond Park after an anonymous call to 911.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police told Channel 9 that Hanna was reported missing by a family member on Saturday.

According to police, Hanna was acting strangely before his disappearance.

Cocoa police put together a bulletin and attempted to locate Hanna before they were called to Bracco Pond Park on Monday.

Hanna lived near the pond where his body was found, but police said they don’t know exactly how he came to be here, or his cause of death.

Investigators are also relying on the medical examiner’s office to determine Hanna’s cause of death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Brevard County, FL
Cocoa, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after shooting at vehicle outside of bar

VERO BEACH — A 25-year-old man who police said fired three shots toward a vehicle during a heated altercation with two other men, was jailed Monday. There were no reported injuries in the incident, officials said. “The victims fled the area before police arrived,” Vero Beach police spokesperson Master...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Orlando teenage girl missing from her home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – A teenage girl was reported missing from her home in Orlando Thursday, according to police. Mya Brisbane, a 16-year-old, was reported missing by her concerned mom, according to a news release. Police said the missing teen also goes by the name “Shugpo.”. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#After Man#The Pond#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
spacecoastdaily.com

Pedestrian, 75, Dies After Hit by Pickup Truck on US-1 in Sharpes

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 75-year-old pedestrian has died on Wednesday after he was a hit by a vehicle on US-1 near Canaveral Groves Blvd. in Sharpes. Authorities say a 2016 Dodge Ram, driven by a 66-year-old man from Mims, was traveling southbound on US-1 when the pedestrian attempted to cross US-1 in a non-marked crosswalk area.
SHARPES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Man from Mexico arrested after causing crash on I-75 in Sumter County

A man from Mexico was arrested after causing a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Tomas Esteban Gonzalez, 43, of Orlando, was driving a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup at about 7 p.m. Friday southbound on I-75 north of State Road 44 when he rear ended a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the truck was estimated at $15,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
102K+
Followers
115K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy