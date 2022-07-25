Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres Monday

The MLB trade deadline is a little more than a week away, and all of the chatter has been about whether or not the Nationals will deal superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Plenty of teams have reportedly checked in on Soto, but one executive believes that Dodgers NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, are the most likely team to pull off a Soto blockbuster.
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base for Bregman and bat cleanup while Jose Altuve returns to second base and the leadoff spot. Chas McCormick will hit sixth after covering leadoff duties in Tuesday's game.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will take a seat after starting the last two games. Marcell Ozuna will shift into the designated hitter role and bat seventh while Eddie Rosario enters the lineup to play left field and hit sixth.
Houston Astros first baseman J.J. Matijevic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Yuli Gurriel will return to first base in place of Matijevic and hit second. Gurriel has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
José Quintana's name has swirled the rumor mill as the White Sox near close to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. He's having an excellent year on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has started in 19 games holding a 3.70 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He's struck out 85 batters to the 29 he's walked.
The top two starting pitchers available on the trade market are generating plenty of interest, with three clubs appearing to lead the way. The St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees are reportedly the teams most hotly pursuing Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo and Oakland Athletics righty Frankie Montas, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves. Camargo covered the hot corner in Monday's series opener, but Alec Bohm is returning to the job a day later. Darick Hall will replace Camargo in the order to be the designated hitter and cleanup batter.
Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in a narrow loss on Sunday. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and hit second.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
The Seattle Mariners did not include Luis Torrens in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Torrens will take the night off while Cal Raleigh takes over at catcher and bats fifth against the Rangers. Our models project Torrens to make 86 more plate appearances this season, with...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Marsh will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 10.0 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Yermin Mercedes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Mercedes started at designated hitter on Tuesday, but he's yielding that role to LaMonte Wade Jr. for the matinee finale. Wade will...
Fernando Tatis Jr. has missed all of the 2022 season for the Padres to this point but his return is seemingly coming closer with the latest rehab update. When it comes to the San Diego Padres, perhaps the most remarkable part of their current position as the second wild card spot in the National League is that they’ve made it to this point with arguably their best player, Fernando Tatis Jr., not having seen the field for a single inning this season.
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Torrens will catch for left-hander Marco Gonzales on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for 6.5 FanDuel points...
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alcantara will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 5.2 FanDuel points...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Caratini will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. Omar Narvaez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 10.2 FanDuel points...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will start in right field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Aguilar will move to the bench on Tuesday with Lewin Diaz starting at first base. Diaz will bat fifth versus right-hander Hunter Greene and the Reds. numberFire's models project Diaz for 5.2...
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Domingo German on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 6.5...
Comments / 0