2022 is shaping up to be quite a solid year for Martin Lawrence and his fanbase, as the actor not only has a serial killer thriller opposite John Malkovich on the way, but he also took part in the previously-thought-impossible Martin sitcom reunion special alongside former co-star Tisha Campbell. Now, with Bad Boys 4 reportedly still on the way following a possible pause due to Will Smith’s Oscar slap controversy, Lawrence will be joining one of Smith’s former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars for a unique new TV series called Demascus.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO