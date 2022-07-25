ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millennials don’t stray far from where they grew up: Census Bureau, Harvard study

By Associated Press
According to a new study released Monday by the US Census Bureau, by age 26 more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same general area where they grew up. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Growing up in mid-sized Virginia Beach, Andrew Waldholtz wanted to live in a big city so he moved to the District of Columbia for college. After four years in the comparatively expensive city, he realized he wanted a place to live that was more affordable.

Waldholtz, 35, eventually found a happy compromise in St. Louis whose Midwestern affordability and opportunities to build his career in corporate compliance had the added bonus that his sister and brother-in-law lived there.

Now living 940 miles (1,513 kilometers) away from Virginia Beach, Waldholtz is in a distinct minority among others who reached adulthood in the 21st century in that he resides a half-continent away from where he grew up, according to a new study by US Census Bureau and Harvard University researchers released Monday.

The study found that by age 26 more than two-thirds of young adults in the US lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away and 90% resided less than 500 miles (804 kilometers) away. Migration distances were shorter for Black and Hispanic individuals, compared to white and Asian young adults, and the children of higher income parents traveled farther away from their hometowns than those of less wealthy parents, according to the study.

“For many individuals, the ‘radius of economic opportunity’ is quite narrow,” the report said.

Young adulthood is a period in life when migration is highest in the US. The study looked at the likelihood of people born primarily between 1984 and 1992 moving away from the commuting zone they grew up in. Commuting zones are made up of one or more counties that reflect a local labor market, and there are more than 700 commuting zones in the US. The birth range in the study overlaps the generation typically referred to as millennials.

When there were wage gains in a local labor market, most of the benefits went to residents who grew up within 100 miles rather than people who had moved to the area.

It turns out that the most common destinations for young adults were concentrated near where they grew up, said the study which utilized decennial census, survey and tax data.

For instance, three quarters of people who grew up in the Chicago area stayed there. Rockford was the top destination for people who moved away and stayed in Illinois but only represented less than 1% of the young adults from Chicago. Los Angeles was the top destination for those who moved out of state but that accounted for only 1.1% of young adults from Chicago, according to an interactive data tool that accompanies the study.

Where young adults moved to varied by race.

Atlanta was the most popular destination for young Black adults moving away from their hometowns, followed by Houston and Washington. Young Black adults who grew up in high-income households were multiple times more likely to move to these cities in a “New Great Migration” than those from low-income families, according to the study.

For white adults leaving their hometowns, New York, Los Angeles, Washington and Denver were the most population destinations. Los Angeles and New York were the top two destinations for Asians and Hispanic young adults. San Antonio and Phoenix also were popular with Hispanics, while San Francisco also appealed to Asian young adults.

Despite the region’s economic woes and the prospect of job opportunities elsewhere, young adults in Appalachia were less likely to move far from their hometowns compared to those of similar incomes living elsewhere, the report said.

The reluctance of millennials to move far away is backed up by recent studies showing declines in mobility in the US for the overall population. In the middle of the last century, about a fifth of US residents, not just young adults, moved each year. That figure has dropped steadily since the 1950s, going from about 20% to 8.4% last year, due to an aging population, dual-income households that make it more difficult to pick up and move and, more recently, the pandemic, according to a recent report from Brookings.

A Pew Research Center survey released last week showed that a quarter of US adults ages 25 to 34 resided in a multigenerational family household in 2021, up from 9% in 1971. The age groups in the Pew study and the study by the Census Bureau and Harvard University researchers overlap to some degree.

Waldholtz, who is white, graduated into the recession in 2008 and went back to Virginia Beach for work. “Probably the worst time ever to be looking for a job,” he said. He eventually went to law school in Ohio and prioritized work opportunities when deciding where to live after graduation three years later.

“All of us need a job to pay our bills,” Waldholtz said. “That factor has to be the most important factor.”

Related
Virginia Mercury

Leaving Virginia. Again.

On a sticky Sunday afternoon in August 1997, my dad and I parked along Jamestown Road in Williamsburg and got out for a brief, self-guided tour of William and Mary’s old campus. A dreamy, humid haze hung over the deserted place, with the Sunken Gardens and sylvan brick paths lush and late-summer green.
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

A call to ban menhaden fishing from a surprising source

The Canadian company Omega Protein uses airplanes to spot schools of menhaden – then sends boats in with giant nets to capture and vacuum up fish. That approach is effective but unpopular according to Delegate Tim Anderson whose newly-drawn district includes Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore. “Reduction fishing...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
flathatnews.com

“I remember going home and saying, ‘I really hope they call because it really did already feel like home.’” : The College welcomes new Dean of Students Stacey Harris

As students at the College of William and Mary were preparing for final exams in Earl Gregg Swem Library, Stacey Harris was preparing for a fresh start in Williamsburg as the College’s new Dean of Students. She began her deanship in May, hearing students ring the bell for graduation and seeing the special aspects of student life at the College in full bloom.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Virginia

When it comes to food, most Americans would say that they eat meat regularly, and if they were asked what's one dish that they like to order when going out, they would probably say a good steak. Now, while it's true that there are plenty of people out there who either don't like the taste of meat or they don't eat it because of other reasons, this article is for those who love a good steak and are looking for new restaurants to go out.
VIRGINIA STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Virginia Beach, VA — 20 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but you don’t know where to go just yet?. The coastal city in southeastern Virginia is a popular tourist destination not just for its beautiful beaches and rich history. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its many breakfast plates guaranteed to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Patrick Henry Mall Set To Welcome Three New Tenants

NEWPORT NEWS-Three new stores will soon open at the Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. The new tenants include a novelty store, a fashion store, and a boba tea establishment. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Politics
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Williamsburg VA You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Williamsburg? Well, you have come to the right place because here there are 15 of the best places to eat throughout the historic city. Here you will find the perfect place to relax after spending your day strolling through the charming cobblestone streets where the first settlers came to America. You are sure to work up an appetite after your day of shopping, sightseeing, or hitting the famous amusement park Busch Gardens.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Tractor-trailer flips on side, off the road on I-95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer has flipped on its side, off of the road on Interstate 95 near I-295 to I-64 Highway West to Norfolk, Charlottesville. Emergency response teams are responding to the incident. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one northbound travel lane was initially closed, but later reopened. All I-95 travel lanes are now open, but the right shoulder has been closed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
