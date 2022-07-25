ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

‘You are like Papa’ from ‘Stranger Things’ becomes TikTok trend

By Brittany Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhcJV_0gsOm5mh00

A line from an earlier season of “ Stranger Things ” has become a funny new TikTok trend.

In season two, episode five there is a scene where Hopper ( David Harbour ) is yelling at Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) because she broke out of their shared cabin in the woods — where she had been hiding to avoid getting dragged back to Hawkins Lab.

Hopper grounded Eleven once she came back, including not allowing her to watch TV anymore or eat her favorite food, Eggo waffles.

“You’ve got to understand that there are consequences to your actions,” he told her.

Eleven’s anger got the best of her and she shouted back, “You are like Papa!”

Papa refers to Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, who is the director of Hawkins Lab and ran multiple experiments on children with abilities like Eleven. He told the children to call him “Papa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fX2D_0gsOm5mh00
Eleven yelled at Hopper saying, “You are like Papa!”
@mediaclipped

This scene has been played over various TikToks as an expression of denial.

For example, Eden or @edenkyonas on TikTok used it against text on the screen that read, “my bank account: just bc TJ maxx is cheap does not mean you can go there every week.”

She then lip-syncs Eleven’s part to display her denial because she does in fact continue to shop there every week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5b54_0gsOm5mh00
The quote has been used to describe guilty pleasures like shopping with no money.
@edenkyonas

But it doesn’t just have to be with shopping.

Nicolas or @nicolasflopman made one regarding “the consequences” of his night owl actions. The text across the screen read “staying up late means waking up late” and just like Eden he also replied with “You are like Papa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aikd_0gsOm5mh00
People use the quote to justify actions they know they shouldn’t do.
@nicholasflopmon

It works with any guilty pleasure, almost like a reenactment of the angel and devil on your shoulder.

Despite the quote being four years old, 42,000 videos have since been made using this line.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Matthew Modine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Papa#Tiktoks#Tj
hypebeast.com

First Trailer for 'Halloween Ends' Promises Violent Showdown Between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Halloween Ends. The upcoming slasher will pick up where 2021’s Halloween Kills left off, with Jamie Lee Curtis’ original heroine Laurie Strode continuing her personal fight against Michael Myers. The one-minute trailer shows Laurie and Michael violently facing off against each other, with the latter also haunting the other residents of Haddonfield. It also plays into the nostalgia of the beloved franchise, with scenes from the older films being weaved into the recent trilogy.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Man's Story of Rescuing a Crying Baby Squirrel Is Touching People's Hearts

It was another day at the park for this TikToker and his dog named Coco. That is until Coco ran off and found something in the bushes. When the creator, known as @marksteenadamson, went to investigate, he saw what Coco discovered - a crying baby squirrel that has fallen out of the tree. He couldn't leave the poor little thing behind, so he decides to take it home. And no, he didn't take it to the vet or animal sanctuary because this type of squirrel is not native to the UK and therefore considered vermin. He didn't want to risk the chance of this little squirrel getting put down. So to his house, they go!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
SheKnows

A Husband Blew Up at His Wife for Leaving Kids Home Alone & Reddit Thinks He’s Covered in Red Flags

Reddit is rallying around a mom who took to the “AITA” forum to share a very unpleasant interaction she had with her husband over the kids. The Reddit user explained that she has two kids (11M and 10F), and her husband has two daughters (18F and 15F). Her partner is a strict parent and protective, she said, but has a good relationship with her children.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 17th

The week of July 17th is a big one for Netflix. There isn’t the usual glut of new releases, but this is the week that The Gray Man starts streaming on Netflix. Writers and directors Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) teamed up with Chris Evans for another action-packed thrill ride also starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page. Virgin River is also back for season 4 this week.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Loses Number One Spot on Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things has had a firm hold on the Netflix charts for a couple of months now. It held the first position in the Netflix Top 10 for a few weeks after the first part of its fourth season was released at the end of May. Eventually, The Umbrella Academy surged into the top spot, but Stranger Things took it right back on July 1st, when the final two episodes of the season arrived. Since then, Stranger Things has been in control. That changed this weekend.
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy