ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Massive Earhart Mural Called Into Question

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvzKB_0gsOlxxX00

By Tim Binnall

A massive mural which celebrates an alleged 1937 stop in Malaysia by famed aviator Amelia Earhart is being called into question by historians who say that the pioneering pilot never even visited the country. The enormous painting (which can be seen below) measures a whopping 88 feet by 12 feet and can be found in the community of Taiping, where it was unveiled to the public back in 2019 . At the time, the mural was the source of some controversy as many residents felt that the artwork was excessive considering that Earhart was said to have only stopped in the town to refuel her plane before resuming her attempt at flying around the globe.

Now, three years later, the painting is back in the cross hairs of critics who reportedly say that the entire tale is simply not true. Local historian Nor Hisham Zulkiflee raised the issue on social media last week and said that, contrary to what the inscription on the painting says, Earhart did not stop in Taiping in 1937 and, instead, had only requested permission to land there in the event that her plane needed to be refueled. However, Zulkiflee explained, the aviator opted to fly on ahead to Singapore rather than make a stop in Malaysia. Asserting that he had told the mural's creators this information at the time that it was being painted, he lamented that "our input was ignored."

With that in mind, Zulkiflee lambasted the mural for the egregious inaccuracy and declared that "historical facts must not be changed, as this is something the whole world will be reading about." In response to the controversy, local official Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said that she would "ask the municipal council to check on the matter, and if there are indeed any contradicting facts, then steps must be taken to make things right." Presumably that would entail removing the inscription on the giant mural which would wind up becoming merely a monument to an urban legend that apparently never actually happened.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earhart
Person
Amelia Earhart
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Aviator#Historian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy