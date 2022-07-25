Report: Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith plans to hold out when team reports to camp

(670 The Score) It looks like it’s going to be a rocky start for the Bears when they report to training camp Tuesday.

Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith plans to hold out when camp opens because of his contract situation, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday afternoon. Smith has one season remaining on his rookie deal and hasn’t yet received a contract extension offer that he would remotely consider, Rapoport reported.

Smith, 25, is the Bears' best player. He was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press each of the past two seasons. Smith had 163 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 17 games last season.

Smith has been really durable too since entering the NFL in 2018, playing in 61 of a possible 65 regular-season games in his four professional seasons. The Bears selected Smith at No. 8 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.