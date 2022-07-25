Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-27 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Saguache County through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Moffat, or 28 miles southwest of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Saguache County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO