Firefighters put out small blaze after lightning strikes tree at Steamboat Resort

Sara Bishop, 58, of Arlington Texas and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of July 20th, after a two year struggle with ALS. Even though she was limited by her ALS, she always had the biggest smile of all those around her. Sara had the heart of an angel and shared it with all she met throughout her life. An avid traveller of the world, she experienced life to the fullest. Sara was born in Arlington, Texas to Glynn and Juanita Phillips. Proceeded in death by husband Joe Bishop. She is survived by three siblings, Barbara, Britt and Sally and her Mother Juanita, her two sons, Hunter (Kersten) and Phillip Bishop and her four grand children, Lillie-Ann Coraline, Finnigan Joseph Ranger, Waco Quinlan and Gauge Zachary. The Bishop family would like to extend a heart felt thank you and appreciation to Troy Wild who lovingly devoted his time to ensure Sara was taken care of day in and day out. We would also like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to friends and family that have been there for Sara over the last few years. A private family service will be held in Steamboat Springs. Sara will be missed forever and always by everyone she touched in the course of her blessed life. In lieu of flowers, it was Sara’s wishes that donations be made to the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club: sswsc.org.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO