Steamboat Springs, CO

Firefighters put out small blaze after lightning strikes tree at Steamboat Resort

By Dylan Anderson
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters put out a small blaze on Mount Werner on Saturday, July 23, after a lightning strike hit a tree near Steamboat Resort’s gondola. According to Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. Saturday, as a series of thunderstorms passed over the Yampa...

