State Police Warn Of Workforce Development Scam

Gibson County – A recent drug investigation by Indiana State Police led to the execution of a search warrant for a residence located at 327 West Broadway Street in Princeton. At approximately 12:30 this morning, Indiana State Police, Princeton Police, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and located five people at the residence. During a search, officers found a small amount of meth, marijuana, and anti-depressant pills, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. The investigation also revealed Janice Mustain, 62, was selling meth from the residence. All five subjects were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug offenses.

GIBSON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO