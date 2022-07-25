ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

State Police Warn Of Workforce Development Scam

By Leah Sander
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message. The messenger claims to be from the...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Drug Investigation Leads To Five Arrests

Gibson County – A recent drug investigation by Indiana State Police led to the execution of a search warrant for a residence located at 327 West Broadway Street in Princeton. At approximately 12:30 this morning, Indiana State Police, Princeton Police, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and located five people at the residence. During a search, officers found a small amount of meth, marijuana, and anti-depressant pills, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. The investigation also revealed Janice Mustain, 62, was selling meth from the residence. All five subjects were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug offenses.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Dog attacks put Greenfield neighborhood on edge

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana neighborhood that is on high alert after a series of dog attacks. I-Team 8 first reported the concerns in June when two dogs viciously attacked a mail carrier. Since then, at least three attacks have involved the dogs housed on Stevens Court. That’s a small street ending in a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood northeast of Greenfield-Central High School.
GREENFIELD, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Rate For NIPSCO Natural Gas Takes Effect In September

MERRILLVILLE — Northern Indiana Public Service Company is moving forward after receiving approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to adjust its natural gas rates, effective Sept. 1. An average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of approximately $6 per month, or 10 percent, following the two-step...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Indiana State Police
shelbycountypost.com

Felony traffic stop performed on Hope man with alleged involvement in reported Rural King theft

A theft of ammunition from a Shelbyville store resulted in a Bartholomew County man being taken into custody. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies received a report on Friday evening of an (alleged) theft at Rural King in Shelbyville. It included a very large amount of firearm ammunition. A felony traffic stop was initiated when deputies observed the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on North Marr Road.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at SR 47 in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash Thursday morning closed all lanes of southbound I-65 in Boone County. At around 7 a.m., police were called to an accident on the interstate at State Road 47, about five miles north of Lebanon. All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed between County...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Most rural counties in Indiana

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Fired physician sues Indiana hospital, alleges ADA violation, gender bias

A fired Indiana physician is suing her former employer, Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, alleging she was illegally discriminated against after becoming ill due to dangerous office conditions, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported July 25. Kimberly Gatzimos, MD, was employed at the hospital from 2000 until her Jan. 21 termination,...
LEBANON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Eli Dicken, Greenwood Park Mall aftermath

Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
SEYMOUR, IN
Dayana Sabatin

Indiana Stimulus Check Update ($125-$250)

High inflation has been prompting more states to offer tax rebates, California is currently giving out upwards of $1,050 per household, and other states are starting to follow in California's footsteps; meanwhile, many other states have already signed legislators to ensure households get some form of inflation relief.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Police chase Indy man twice for carrying a gun as a felon, gets 5 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for carrying a firearm as a felon. He’s been identified as Tragejo Harris, 28. On April 29, 2021, police received a call about multiple gunshots in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood of Indianapolis. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked with multiple bullets. They say Harris’s girlfriend said Harris fired multiple shots at her parked car after an argument. Police found Harris’s car at a gas station the next day. Harris ran away when the police tried approaching him, which led to a police chase, according to a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald & Review

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62.
INDIANA STATE
wibqam.com

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold male inmates access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – Eight more women filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Clark County sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy