HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has been charged in connection with a breaking and entering investigation at a Huntington pawn shop earlier this month, police said. T.J. Cremeans, 20, of Huntington is accused of breaking into Tri-State Pawn & Jewelry on July 15, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. He is charged with felony breaking and entering.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO